Road accident claims 13 lives in Owo-Ikare, Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A fatal road crash has been reported on Owo-Ikare Highway in Ondo state, claiming 13 Lives.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Sector Commander, Dr Samuel Ibitoye,the incident happened at Abule Panu shortly before Ose Bridge, along Owo-Ikare Highway

Ibitoye said “The FRSC regrets to inform the public about a road traffic crash that occurred today December,28 2024 at Abule Panu before Ose Bridge, on Owo-Ikare highway , Ondo State.

“The fatal crash which occurred at about 10:14 AM claimed thirteen (13) lives of commuters in two buses.

” A total of 14 people were involved out of which 13 were burnt beyond recognition while only one was rescued alive with serious injuries”.

The Sector Commander said at press time, eyewitness account indicated that the bus coming from Ikare axis had a tyre burst which led to loss of control and consequent head-on collision with the bus loaded with fabric coming from Owo axis.

He said Immediately after the collision, the two buses went up in flames.

According to him, the men of FRSC, Police and Fire Service were swiftly at the scene of the auto crash for rescue.

Besides, Ibitoye said the injured victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owo while the dead ones were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The Sector Commander urged drivers to exercise patience on the roads and passionately maintain their vehicles while passengers should speak out against dangerous driving,stressing that oad safety is a concern of all.

