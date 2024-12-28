Rivers Crisis: Fubara prevented Wike from turning state into his private estate -Odili

God remains our ultimate Liberator, says – Gov

.Advocates collaboration among S/South Govs in regional devt

.We’ll resolve dispute over Soku oil wells amicably -Gov Diri

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, over the weekend declared that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s fortitude and courage prevented the quest by the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to capture the state and turn it into a private estate thereby emancipating people. steadied governance

He said Fubara not only confronted the avoidable fierce existential fight from one man with fortitude but has steadied governance and made civil servants and Rivers people happier than it used to be until he left office in 2007.

Dr. Odili spoke while he, his wife and children, hosted the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his family to a night of varieties of sing-song and other activities in appreciation of the fortitude and sterling leadership qualities he has demonstrated.

According to him, “It is now over 12 months, since the 25th October 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Governor Fubara over the soul of Rivers State”.

He said that with assuring fortitude, Governor Fubara confronted the challenge and prevented the quest by one man to capture the State as a private estate.

In her speech, Justice Mary Odili, who presented gifts to Governor Fubara, his wife, Lady Valerie, and children, said God knew long ago the need for an emancipator and gave Governor Fubara to Rivers State, explaining that he had played the role satisfactorily, and pledged the continuous support of her family to the success of his administration.

Also speaking, Governor Fubara, said that God has proved Himself worthy as the Ultimate Liberator of the State and its people because He ensured total triumph over the political crisis and those behind it.

Hespoke at the Christmas Ballad, which was hosted by the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Odili, at his residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt City in Port Harcourt Local Government Area on Friday night.

The Governor stated that while the political antagonism lasted, God gave him a new perspective to leadership, adding that with the strength of support from Rivers people, he stopped seeing the crisis as a problem but as a necessary enabler in governance.

He said, “And not just because I want to accept it, I get stronger in this course every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people.

“So, it is not me being strong. My strength is drawn from everyone of you that is here. You gave me encouragement; you do the work for me; you make the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you.

“But we also believe strongly that the ultimate game changer, the ultimate liberator, and the ultimate fighter still remains God Almighty. And because we have Him on our side, victory is assured.”

Fubara said God is in control of the affairs of the State, adding that as they look forward to a very prosperous 2025, they should be assured that it will be better than what had been experienced.

He assured of the determination of his administration to make every succeeding year in the State better with remarkable records of progress, stressing that the excitement experienced among Rivers people during the Christmas celebrations is indicative of a brighter future ahead.

Fubara, who vowed to continue to do what is right, said it is also delighting to see true leaders of the State and well-meaning Rivers people standing on the right side of history despite the pressures to surrender to tyranny and oppression.

He said, “I want to thank everyone, and I assure you that we will continue to run a government that will uplift the image of the State. We will not be tyrants.

“We will remember that what we are doing here today is a shift job and that one day, our time will be up, and we’ll leave for another person to take over.

“And what is important is to allow the machine to keep running effectively so that when the other person comes, he continues with that steam for progress in the State. So, I thank every one of you for your support.”

He prayed God to continue to fill the home of Dr Odili with love and peace while assuring that even if it may not be too easy on him as a human being, but he will try not to do anything that will bring any disgrace to Rivers State.

Also speaking, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo recalled how the crisis that erupted in the assembly swept them off their feet but quickly added that the encouragement from Governor Fubara, emboldened him and a few others to stand up for the truth to liberate the State.

In his speech, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, said he least expected to have remained a chief judge, just as he didn’t expect the Governor to last in office up until now given the political crisis, but noted that God has turned the crisis as a liberation fight, and assured that he will continue to be on the right side in defence of the State.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, who noted that the gathering was a roll call of the political family of Dr Peter, said Governor Fubara had sufficiently blended traits of Dr Odili’s leadership style with his, and steered the course of governance successfully, making the people of State proud of him as a worthy son.

In a separate development, Fubara has challenged Governors of South-South States to be amenable to fostering enduring synergy among themselves and embrace measures that will drive sustainable development of the Niger Delta region collectively.

Fubara made the call when he received the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who led a delegation of some leaders of his State on a Christmas visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said the danger of a lack of collaboration and mutual relationship between the sister states in the region, which manifest more in the difficulty experienced in having an enduring and meaningful development in the region.

Fubara acknowledged that more Bayelsans live in Rivers, even if they work in Bayelsa, which underscores the need for broad-based approach to issues of security, connectivity and other areas that can make living, business pursuit and commutation easier.

He said: “In fact, one of the assignments I will want His Excellency, Governor of Bayelsa to carry on with this: let us strengthen the BRACED Commission.

“The BRACED Commission has the interest of our zone. So, we can’t talk about development, solving crime issues in Rivers State; because if you solve only that of Rivers State, those criminals might run to Akwa Ibom State and in the night, they will come back and commit criminal acts.

“So, it must be something that, while we are doing something here, that same synergy must be in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states. That is the only way we can get solution to our problems. I think you have to really take up this assignment, and see what we can record before we leave; because the only thing that can speak for us is those things we have added that will bring changes in the lives of our people.”

Fubara thanked his colleague-Governor for the Christmas visit, which shows the synergy and mutual strength they both share as governors in providing good leadership to our people and expressed the belief that together, they will commit to protect all national assets in both states that advance the national economy.

Fubara insisted: “We have a responsibility, as leaders of these two states, to protect the oil resources. The oil investments, both the ones offshore, the ones onshore and within the pipelines, must be protected. It is important to do so, and we are doing our best on that.

“Are we even talking about the amount of money we spend for internal security to make sure that there is peace, knowing how volatile our region is? So, please, we will continue to do it, not because there is anything we want to gain personally. If there is no peace, there can’t be development.

“You can imagine what we went through in the days of militancy. I am so happy today that our region, more especially, Bayelsa and Rivers States, are no longer what they used to call us. God has sent that trouble to some other areas.

“So, we are now at peace. It is because we surrendered this situation to the hands of Almighty God. There is nothing God cannot do, when you believe in Him.”

Fubara said that the prevailing peace in Rivers and Bayelsa States has been dedicated to God, who will continue to prosper both states.

Speaking, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said that in 2023, Governor Fubara, paid him a surprise Christmas visit in his country home, adding that since then, he had planned to reciprocate the gesture.

Senator Diri pointed to the common traits that have bonded people of the two states, which include ethnicity, culture, social and economic relationships, and praised Governor Fubara for his friendship.

Diri said: “But more importantly today, I like to also put on record that since you came on board, between our two states, it has been very peaceful. Between our two states, we have had a whole lot of understanding, even in areas where we had some previous disagreements.

“And for me, that is very instructive, and I like to make particular reference to the Soku oil wells that generated a whole lot of heat between our two states.

“For now, between us, we have agreed that let us go back to the status quo before whatever happened. So, we have both directed our Attorneys General to take charge of that, and they have already done the needful. So, there is relative peace between Bayelsa and Rivers states concerning the Soku oil wells.”

Governor Diri recalled how the immediate past administration in Rivers State destroyed their property, which would have led to large-scale retaliation but added that they adopted a legal approach and instituted a case against Rivers State in the Supreme Court.

Diri remarked that since Governor Fubara assumed office, there have been heart-warming discussions and solutions eventually sought to resolve the matter out of court, explaining that both states have been partnering to amicably address their boundary issues, among others.

