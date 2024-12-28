Prepare yourselves to bring solutions to security challenges theater Commander tells newly promoted senior officers

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Theater Commander Northeast Operation Hadin kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu has urged the newly promoted officers from the theater to prepare themselves in tackling the security challenges facing the nation.

22 officers were promoted to the ranks of brigadier general, Navy commodore and colonel for their performance in the ongoing counter insurgency fight in the region, which comprises 7 colonels to Brigadier General, one Navy captain to commodore and 14 Lieutenant colonels to colonels.

While charging the newly promoted officers at the Maimalari barracks, Maiduguri yesterday, the theater Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said”The security challenges in the country are much , in the Northeast there is problem, Northwest there is problem, North Central, Southeast, Niger Delta and southwest is abit calm., so you must prepare yourself to contribute in bringing these challenges under control. You must thrive to develop yourself in that region .”,.

“There is need for you to put on your best to support whatever command you in for you to build up your resume. For you to make a name for yourself as staff officers so take that very seriously or you may be command of specialist, units those of you that in armoured corp, you may a CO of Ricky units., General Shuabu said.

Theater Commander said ” for every job, performance appraisal employee performance there is strong corolation between the two, Promotion is just one aspect of the recognition, which you have attend today, ”

While warning those promoted to the rank of colonel, General Shuabu said ” for the Colonels, you still have something to do to come to the front row. You need to prepare yourself adequately for defense college, in the next two years or there about , you be going the defense college and be most prepare, if not that will be the end of the road for you, ”

” While for those of you in the front you are looking forward to being a brigade Commander where you now command 3 battalions You now manage complex problems and in managing complex problems there are a lot of stakeholders not only your soldiers. So you would be looking at the problems and trying to bring solutions. So you need to prepare yourselves accordingly.”, he added.

” In the next five years , make it a point of duty to make each year count wherever you find yourself put in your very best in contributing to the system.Your elevation is a call for duty, you must strive to see what befits the system , so I want to join your family and friends to once again congratulate you., ” he charged the senior officers.

In his remarks, the Special Guest of honour, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state said ” on behalf of the government and the people of Borno state, let me extend my congratulation to the newly promoted officers I wish you all the best in your future endeavors . I hope this new role will catapult to the next level.”

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Government House, Barr. Mustapha Busugurma ” assured the military of the continued support of the Borno state government in the fight against insurgency and thanked the military for their sacrifices in restoring peace back to the state and Northeast in general.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Brigadier General Alamin Ibrahim assured that they would not relent their efforts in addressing the security challenges in the nation, wherever they may find themselves.

He thanked the President and Commander in Chief, President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede the theater Commander Major General Wahidi Shuabu for finding them worthy for elevation, as well as their colleagues, family and friends for their support.

