Plateau: We apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms, 115 ammunition in 2024- Police 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Plateau State Command, has said they have made a significant stride in the fight against crimes and criminality for the year 2024 in the state, as they apprehended about 859 suspects in connection with different offenses.

The Command revealed that its operational breakthrough saw them rescue 46 kidnapped victims, recorded 794 reported cases, seized 27 firearms as well as 115 ammunition from the suspects.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina made the disclosure Friday at the Command’s headquarters in Jos, at the Police end of 2024 press briefing. He confirmed they had charged 415 cases to court in the year under review.

Earlier, Adesina paraded 27 suspects in connection to armed robbery, kidnapping attempts, cultism, child molestation amongst other crimes across different locations in Plateau.

He assured us that all suspects would be charged in court as soon as the investigations were done.

According to him, over time, Police have put in place a series of strategies to prevent crime and ensure the security of all lives and properties within the State, especially during this festive season. One of such measure is the intensification of efforts toward ensuring the arrest and due prosecution of criminals. Before you today, are Twenty-Seven (27) suspects who will be paraded before you for various offences:

“On 15/12/2024 at about 08:00 am, information at our disposal revealed the activities of a gang of suspected hoodlums in possession of illegal firearms operating at Laplak Village, Pil-Gani District, Langtang North LGA.

“While acting on this information, a team of Policemen led by the DPO Langtang North Division immediately swung into action and arrested Four (4) suspects, namely; one Lohkur Ponfa, Monday Seljum, Nansak Ndam, and Nanbut Napdong, all of Pil-Gani District, Langtang North LGA.

“Upon conducting an on-the-spot search on the suspects, one AK 47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 13 rounds of Live Ammunition was recovered from the suspects. During our interview, the suspects confessed to having carried out a series of Armed Robbery operations including the one of 05/08/2024, where they robbed one Chukwuemeka of opposite COCIN RCC Langtang North. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigations.”

The CP further mentioned that on 12/12/2024 at about 08:30pm, while acting upon credible intelligence received from one of our trusted informants, our men from Shendam Division arrested one Samuel Joti, Ponjul Paul, and Timfa Nimmyel all males of Shendam LGA at Lu-Shinkwan Hotel in Shendam.

“The suspects were attempting to execute a kidnap operation at Lu-Shinkwan Hotel, Shendam. The following items were recovered in their possession; one Locally fabricated Double-Barrel Pistol loaded with a Cartridge, a Jack Knife, Three (3) Handsets, and Two (2) local Knives. The case is currently under investigation at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and will be charged to Court upon Conclusion of our investigation.”

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau people and other sister security agencies for the support given to the Police. Noting that “we could not have attained such tremendous levels of success without the cooperation and intelligence we have been receiving from the good and peace-loving citizens of Plateau State. For this, we are grateful and looking forward to greater collaboration in 2025.”

