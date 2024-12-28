NLC hails fuel price slash by Dangote Refinery

*Says it bring timely relief for Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has Dangote Refinery over the recent slashed in the fuel price, describing it as a timely economic relief for Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists , the Chairman, NLC Lagos Council, Comrade Funmi Sessi said Dangote Refinery has come at the right time.

She expressed optimism that the reduction would ease transportation costs, lower the prices of goods and services, and provide financial relief to citizens struggling with the high cost of living.

“This adjustment promises to offer much-needed relief for millions of Nigerians who have been grappling with high fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

“If not for Dangote refinery, we believe that government will still be importing fuel.

“But now, Dangote is producing about 650,000 litres of barrel per day, while both Port Harcourt refinery and the other refurbished one are producing about 210,000 litres of barrels per day. Which is not even up to half of what Dangote is producing.

“With this, Dangote has brought a healthy rivalry to the sector and we have started seeing reduction in the petroleum prices and even Dangote have started taking Petroleum to countries such as Ghana, Togo and other countries. What this means is that it will bring stability on our own currency. In this instance , we want to give it to Dangote. We also appreciate its timely intervention.

“Don’t also forget that the National Assembly is trying to bring out a bill that Nigerians should start domesticating our own currency. It so disheartening that our currency is no more strong, even in the West Africa region.

“So, government should encourage Dangote and more players coming in because this will allow healthy rivalry.

“We welcome this relief, which will help many Nigerians struggling due to the high cost of living, and we urge other stakeholders to emulate the Dangote Group’s example for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Sessi said.

On the proposed 2025 budget ,Comrade Sessi said if the government can be strict in it’s implementation, there is hope for the revival of the economy.

” With the budget , we can see that there is hope for Nigeria. Most especially if government can be strict in it’s implementations, there will will improvement in the security , food production and other areas,” She said.