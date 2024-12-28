Nigeria, Saudi Arabia forge stronger Economic ties in landmark visit

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Nigeria has taken a significant step in bolstering its economic relationships with Saudi Arabia, following a high-level visit to Riyadh led by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun. The delegation’s engagement with key Saudi Ministers and institutions marks a new chapter in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Ministry of Finance Mr Mohammed Manga on Friday in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), led a delegation to Riyadh to strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in high-level discussions with Saudi EXIM Bank, focusing on developing export credit and insurance frameworks as well as expanding market access between the two nations.

The bank expressed interest in deepening relationships with Nigerian institutions and participating in future transactions involving Saudi Government entities. Additionally, the delegation held strategic talks with the Saudi Development Fund to explore potential areas of collaboration aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic development in Nigeria.

The delegation also met with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) to advance ongoing conversations about their investments in Nigeria. SALIC reaffirmed its commitment to exploring further opportunities, emphasizing responsible investment practices that prioritize food security, output growth, and job creation in Nigeria.

In a series of high-level meetings, the Nigerian delegation engaged with key Saudi Ministers, including those responsible for Finance, Energy, Economy and Planning, further cementing bilateral cooperation across vital sectors.

Other members of Nigeria’s delegation to Saudi Arabia include Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning; Mr. Wale Tinubu, member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council; Ms. Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy; and Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

With this landmark visit, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties, paving the way for increased investment, job creation, and sustainable growth. As both nations continue to explore new areas of cooperation, their partnership is poised to yield mutual benefits and propel economic development in the region.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2