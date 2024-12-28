NDDC representative flags off construction of Ultra Modern Market in Rivers Community

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha on Friday flagged off the construction of an Ultramodern Market in Ibaa Community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Okocha said the project was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, and a fulfillment of a promise made to the people of the community some time ago.

He assured members of the community of a quality job and timely completion of the project.

The Rivers NDDC representative urged the community to take ownership of the project, protect the project, remain peaceful and cooperate with the contractor.

He said, “Like l always say to the people wherever NDDC projects are sited, we will not only ensure the highest quality of standards in the execution of this people-centred project, we will make sure, as usual, that the materials to be used are of top quality.

“This project is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to add meaning to the life of all Nigerians within his reign as Mr President. I want to enjoin you to continue supporting Mr President in his quest to turn around the fortunes of our beloved country. Continue praying for him to succeed because his success is our collective success.

“Permit me to also extend my regards and deep sense of appreciation to His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Leader of the Renewed Hope Family in Rivers State, for the opportunity given me to be the Rivers State Representative in the NDDC.

“I recall the charge he gave to me upon my appointment to ensure that every LGA in Rivers State is touched with people-centred projects in terms of infrastructure, and human capacity building and development.

“He told me that l will only be reminded of the quality projects that l will deliver to the people.

“So far, we have reached out to nine (9) LGAs in line with that charge, and by the special grace of God, the 23 LGAs will not just be reached with quality and impactful projects, but these projects will go round up to two (2) times all over the 23 LGAs by the end of my time.”

“The contractor is here, and he has been briefed about the need to engage members of the community wherever their expertise falls to give them the much-needed sense of belonging.”

“This project will be completed within four (4) months counting from January 2025.

“On your own part as a community, you’re to take ownership of this project by co-operating with the contractor, and by supporting him to succeed and complete the project on time.

“Another important way of taking full ownership of this project which l must emphasize is by being very peaceful so the project is not disrupted. I am a man of peace, and l preach peace everywhere l find myself,” he said.

