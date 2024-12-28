23.7 C
Photo Gallery

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, two-day crusade on ‘God has given us Victory upon Victory ‘held at Ijesha Lagos

by Peter Anayo0103

Cross Section of the Children   Choristers   ’singing  .

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor  Lazarus Muoka  Ministering to the Worshippers.

Cross section of the worshippers,

 

The dual sister singing.

 

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement,  Pastor  Lazarus Muoka, has said, ‘God has not failed the Church’ 22 years after the inception of the body.

Muoka, gave the testimony on Thursday at a thanksgiving session to appreciate God’s grace on the congregation.

, featured worship, deliverance, stock-taking, testimonies, presentation of gifts and financial donations by members to aid evangelism.

Speaking at the event, Muoka, tasked faithful not to be scared by persecution but to remain focused and resolute in the Lord for Him alone fights a battle and gives victory over any persecution…  CHINYERE  IKEANYI .

 

