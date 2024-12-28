December 28, 2024
Trending now

Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia @ 66 years, founding…

Yuletide: Anambra govt to prosecute those burning tyres on tarred roads -Commissioner

Jubilation in Zamfara community as troops neutralise terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli

Winners emerge in 2nd edition of pastor Reuben Wilson foundation debate ,…

Christmas Day Strike: Nigerian Military coordinates airstrike destroys Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in…

FG concerned over post election violence in Mozambique

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia forge stronger Economic ties in landmark visit

NDDC representative flags off construction of Ultra Modern Market in Rivers Community

Vigilantes arrest two suspected hoodlums in Gwagwalada, FCT

Plateau: We apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms, 115 ammunition in 2024-…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Jubilation in Zamfara community as troops neutralise terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli

by Peter Anayo0100

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The troops of 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised several terrorists, including a notorious kingpin known as Alhaji Ma’oli, on 26 December 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma disclosed this in a statement signed on Friday.

The operation took place in Mai Sheka village, near Kunchin Kalgo town, which is one of the local communities that had suffered under Ma’oli’s reign of terror.

Ma’oli is renowned for always imposing illegal levies on residents of Unguwan Rogo, Mai Sheka, Magazawa, and other surrounding areas of Bilbis in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

The neutralisation of Ma’oli has brought relief and excitement to locals in Bilbis general area.

The operation was initiated in response to an intelligence report of terrorists on motorcycles operating in Bilbis axis of Bilbis District, Tsafe LGA in Zamfara State.

Swift response by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma not only thwarted the terrorists’ plan to attack the locals but also reinforced the commitment to securing the area from further acts of violence.

Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its mandate to pursue and neutralise all remaining terrorists and their collaborators across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation.

The Joint Task Force will also continue to work diligently alongside local communities towards achieving lasting peace and security in Zamfara State and beyond.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lagos clamps down on squatters at railway corridor, arrests 94 miscreants

Peter Anayo

NCDMB to Sponsor New R&D Projects, as Triple Helix Nigeria Unveils Vision

Editor

It is hate speech: MURIC tells man who attacked Tinubu for attending Arab-Islamic Summit

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO