In Rivers , God remains our ultimate liberator  – Gov Fubara

•As Odilis Host First Family To Night Of Christmas Ballad

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that God has proved Himself worthy as the Ultimate Liberator of the State and its people because He ensured total triumph over the political crisis and those behind it.

Governor Fubara spoke at the Christmas Ballad, which was hosted by the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, at his residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt City in Port Harcourt Local Government Area on Friday night.

The Governor stated that while the political antagonism lasted, God gave him a new perspective to leadership, adding that with the strength of support from Rivers people, he stopped seeing the crisis as a problem but as a necessary enabler in governance.

He said, “And not just because I want to accept it, I get stronger in this course every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people.

“So, it is not me being strong. My strength is drawn from everyone of you that is here. You gave me the encouragement; you do the work for me; you make the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you.

“But we also believe strongly that the ultimate game changer, the ultimate liberator, and the ultimate fighter still remains God Almighty. And because we have Him on our side, victory is assured.”

Governor Fubara said God is in control of the affairs of the State, adding that as they look forward to a very prosperous 2025, they should be assured that it will be better than what had been experienced.

He assured of the determination of his administration to make every succeeding year in the State better with remarkable records of progress, stressing that the excitement experienced among Rivers people during the Christmas celebrations is indicative of a brighter future ahead.

Governor Fubara, who vowed to continue to do what is right, said it is also delightful to see true leaders of the State and well-meaning Rivers people standing on the right side of history despite the pressures to surrender to tyranny and oppression.

He said, “I want to thank everyone, and I assure you that we will continue to run a government that will uplift the image of the State. We will not be tyrants.

“We will remember that what we are doing here today is a shift job, and that one day, our time will be up, and we’ll leave for another person to take over.

“And what is important is to allow the machine to keep running effectively, so that when the other person comes, he continues with that steam for progress in the State. So, I thank everyone of you for your support.”

Governor Fubara prayed God to continue to fill the home of Dr Odili with love and peace while assuring that even if it may not be too easy on him as a human being, but he will try not to do anything that will bring any disgrace to Rivers State.

Also speaking, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo recalled how the crisis that erupted in the assembly swept them off their feet but quickly added that the encouragement from Governor Fubara, emboldened him and a few others to stand up for the truth to liberate the State.

In his speech, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, said he least expected to have remained a chief judge, just as he didn’t expect the Governor to last in office up until now given the political crisis, but noted that God has turned the crisis as a liberation fight, and assured that he will continue to be on the right side in defence of the State.

Also speaking, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, who noted that the gathering was a roll call of the political family of Dr Peter, said Governor Fubara had sufficiently blended traits of Dr Odili’s leadership style with his, and steered the course of governance successfully, making the people of the State proud of him as a worthy son.

In his welcome address, former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, stated that as a family, he, his wife and children, decided to host the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his family to a night of varieties of sing-song and other activities in appreciation of the fortitude and sterling leadership qualities he has demonstrated.

Dr Odili explained that it is now over 12 months, since the 25th October, 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Governor Fubara over the soul of Rivers State.

He said that with assuring fortitude, Governor Fubara confronted the challenge, prevented the quest by one man to capture the State as a private estate, emancipated Rivers people, steadied governance and made civil servants and Rivers people happier as it used to be until he left office in 2007.

In her speech, Justice Mary Odili, who presented gifts to Governor Fubara, his wife, Lady Valerie, and children, said God knew long ago the need for an emancipator and gave Governor Fubara to Rivers State, explaining that he had played the role satisfactorily, and pledged the continuous support of her family to the success of his administration.

In his vote of thanks, Chairman, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC); Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), thanked the Odilis for organising the family reunion, and lauded the Governor and his family for showing unassuming humility and honouring the invitation, while also thanking genuine elders and leaders of the State for joining in the celebration.

