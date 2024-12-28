Ibadan children carnival stampede: Yoruba Council of Elders beg Makinde to re-consider ex-Queen Naomi

…Commiserates with families of victims

Yoruba Council of Elders [YCE] has commiserated with the victims and families of the Ibadan Christmas funfair tragedy, calling on Governments not to allow good intentions and good deeds to become regrettable with the ordeals of the former Queen Naomi Silekunola.

It would be recalled that Naomi Silekunola had on 18 December 2024, organised a Christmas funfair for children at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan. The event became tragic, leading to the death of 35 children.

Against this backdrop, the State Government is prosecuting some people, including the former wife of the Ooni of Ife in connection with the incident.

Silekunola, the Chief Executive Officer of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat and the Principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Abdullahi Fasasi were remanded in prison following a court order.

Reacting to the incident, YCE through its Secretary-General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, said the estranged Queen’s position should be viewed from the humanitarian perspective. That is the noble position of the YCE.

He said life, in Nigeria, has been tough and it remains tough for all and sundry. He stated that the gloomy situation in the land would make the hungry, and the needy masses to seek temporary succour by looking for survival in whatever form – food or money for food wherever it may appear from.

The Secretary-General maintained that there is hardship in the land to the extent that there is hardly any adult Nigerian who, today, cannot share an experience of the disgrace and low level of pity to which our humanity has been subjected.

Oyewole said the gathering of children and the adults who took them to the venue in Ibadan should be viewed as a serious reflection of the lack of Social Security for all Nigerians.

He added that those children would have been taken to such a location as described in Ibadan because of freebies that otherwise ought to have been provided by their parents, the Government or accredited Government Agencies.

He said: ‘’It is with trepidation that we have learned of the unfortunate

stampede which occurred in Ibadan over the yuletide season of the year of our Lord 2024.

‘’As elders, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), whilst taking cognisance of the position of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is forced to take a considered position in viewing the unfortunate situation from a perspective totally different from the views of the law of the land.

‘’As everyone knows, there is hardship in the land to the extent that there is hardly any (seemingly comfortable) adult Nigerian who, today, cannot share an experience of the disgrace and low level of pity to which our humanity has been subjected.

”In view of all the above the Yoruba Council Of Elders (YCE), is of the opinion that a good-doer’s position, which has boomeranged, in an open society such as ours ought to be a lesson for Government at all levels to reappraise the I-don’t-care attitude to the immediate needs of the governed. The estranged Queen’s position should be viewed from the humanitarian perspective being the noble position of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE).

‘’We conclude by begging Government not to allow for the obvious tight rope to snap to ignite peril as clearly demonstrated by the lack of safety in vehicular rides anywhere in the Southwest when there is slow movement or no traffic movement or, indeed, by an Elder on foot, who recently got attacked by a passer-by in the Mokola/Sabo/Dugbe/UCH route in Ibadan’’.

“We implore Government to do something before it is too late”.

