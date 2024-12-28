Gov Otti Advocates For The Creation Of More Local Governments In Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, is working towards the creation of more Local Gov Otti Advocates For The Creation Of More Local Governments In AbiaGovernment Areas in the State for administrative convenience and better service delivery to the people.

Governor Otti revealed this on Friday 27th December at Awomukwu High School in Ikwuano LGA, during a civic reception organized by Awomukwu Think Tank Forum in honour of two of their illustrious sons, Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN, who was recently conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the legal profession and Chief Davidson S.C Alaribe who was earlier this year inaugurated as the 60th (Diamond) President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Governor Otti said, “Something else that he asked about, which is very critical, and I have it as a major project, is to see how we can restructure the State.

“When you look at some Local Governments, they are so big to even be two local Governments. And, if you know the geographical structure of this State, you will know that Ikwuano is one of those Local Governments that should not be one. I would also like to State immediately that that is not an attempt to divide you people; it’s just for administrative convenience. So, we are going to do everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done”.

Speaking further, the Governor while responding to a request by the people of Ikwuano to fix the Ariam-Usaka Road and other imo roads in the LGA, reiterated his stand that once elections are over, governance sets in , hence the need to work with all elected political leaders and parties to fix the State.

“Distinguished Senator Austin Akobundu had also whispered to me that Ariam -Usaka Road made it into the proposed 2025 Federal Budget. I am going to work with him to ensure that if the money in the budget is not enough, we will put more money in the budget and get it done this year” he assured

Governor Otti further disclosed that part of his administration’s major project in 2025 is to provide potable drinking water to Abians, which would be delivered through the direct Labour policy of his administration as being done in road construction and maintenance in the State.

“I want to assure you that Ikwuano will benefit a great deal from our 2025 water project. It is, therefore, our decision to put pipe-borne water in the different communities in Abia State by direct Labour. To that extent, we have acquired a massive industrial drilling rig, which has arrived the State a few days ago and we will deploy them to all parts of the State. It can drill like 200 metres in an hour”, the Governor stated.

The Governor encouraged the young people to work hard, believe in God, believe in themselves, and pursue their dreams, saying that they are the only ones who can stop themselves from achieving greatness.

The Governor congratulated the celebrants for their eminent achievements, saying that bigger achievements lie ahead of them.

The celebrants thanked Governor Otti profoundly for honouring them with his presence, not just at the Civic reception but also when the main events for which they are celebrated at home happened.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Austine Akobundu, representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, pledged collaboration with Governor Otti for the development of the State. He said that he is in total agreement with the Governor that Abians are not interested in the rhetorics of political parties but interested in the dividends of democracy. He thanked Governor Otti for his leadership and for reaching out and meeting with those of them in the National Assembly for the overall development of the State.