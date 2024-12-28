FG concerned over post election violence in Mozambique

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria expresses concern over the escalating post-election violence in the Republic of Mozambique, especially in the Capital City of Maputo, and other major cities like Beira, and Nampula, which has reportedly resulted in the death of over 121 persons and over 380 injured.

The Acting Spokesman Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr.Kimiebi Ebienfa disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to reports, the violent protests erupted after the Constitutional Council confirmed Daniel Chapo of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as the winner of the presidential election with 65% of the vote and the results were rejected by the leader of the opposition party.

Therefore, the Federal Government of Nigeria calls for calm and advises the aggrieved political players to explore appropriate legal means to seek redress.

The Nigerian government said its thoughts are with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of all those affected by the dreadful crisis.

