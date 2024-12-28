23.7 C
Lagos
December 28, 2024
Trending now

Christmas Day Strike: Nigerian Military coordinates airstrike destroys Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in…

FG concerned over post election violence in Mozambique

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia forge stronger Economic ties in landmark visit

NDDC representative flags off construction of Ultra Modern Market in Rivers Community

Vigilantes arrest two suspected hoodlums in Gwagwalada, FCT

Plateau: We apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms, 115 ammunition in 2024-…

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, two-day crusade on ‘God has given us…

Shari’ah: Makinde needs briefing –MURIC

OPC laments deaths at free-food points, tasks Tinubu to declare State Of…

Gunmen abduct Anglican Cleric, wife, two children in Ondo community

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FG concerned over post election violence in Mozambique

by Peter Anayo078

JONAS  EZIEKE , Abuja

 

The Federal Republic of Nigeria expresses concern over the escalating post-election violence in the Republic of Mozambique, especially in the Capital City of Maputo, and other major cities like Beira, and Nampula, which has reportedly resulted in the death of over 121 persons and over 380 injured.

The Acting Spokesman Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr.Kimiebi Ebienfa disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to reports, the violent protests erupted after the Constitutional Council confirmed Daniel Chapo of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as the winner of the presidential election with 65% of the vote and the results were rejected by the leader of the opposition party.

Therefore, the Federal Government of Nigeria calls for calm and advises the aggrieved political players to explore appropriate legal means to seek redress.

The Nigerian government said its thoughts are with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of all those affected by the dreadful crisis.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ogun govt suspends teacher, queries principal over pupil’s death

Editor

Scam Detection: Union leaders allegedly embezzle millions from traders in FCT over relocation scheme

Peter Anayo

Imo Police beef up security for the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO