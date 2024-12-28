Continental Hotels Unveils Festive Delights in Lagos and Abuja, GGM Karl Hala

This festive season, Continental Hotels in Lagos and Abuja invite guests to experience the rich cultural diversity of Nigeria, blended with comfort and luxury. The hotels offer 947 elegantly designed rooms and suites, along with exclusive packages featuring gourmet dining, live entertainment, festive-themed rooms, and wellness activities.

Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, emphasized the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences for business and leisure travelers. “Our hotels boast over 5,000 square meters of state-of-the-art event spaces, including pillar-less ballrooms accommodating up to 3,500 guests,” he said.

The hotels’ event spaces are ideal for conferences, weddings, and corporate gatherings. Additionally, the hotels feature 12 restaurants and bars offering diverse culinary delights, from local to international cuisines.

The Abuja property is home to the vibrant Ladi Kwali Sports Village, equipped for team bonding and wellness activities, with courts for pickleball, padel, volleyball, squash, and tennis. The newly opened Ladi Kwali Conference Centre enhances event hosting capabilities, catering to both local and international audiences with versatile meeting spaces.

Hala noted the dedication of Continental Hotels’ staff, emphasizing their extensive training and passion for hospitality. “Their commitment to excellence ensures memorable guest experiences,” he said.

The hotels prioritize rewarding customer loyalty through exclusive programs, offering perks such as complimentary breakfasts and access to recreational facilities during promotional periods.

Speaking on the festive season, both hotels promise enchanting celebrations, gourmet dining, and family-friendly activities. Guests can enjoy festive-themed rooms, live entertainment, and wellness packages, creating a warm and inviting holiday atmosphere.

Hala also underscored Continental Hotels’ role in Nigeria’s economic diversification, citing their contribution to hosting over 20,000 events monthly in Lagos alone. Renovation projects are underway, including a new conference center and expanded parking in Abuja, and a 1,500-square-meter spa in Lagos, reflecting their commitment to elevating hospitality standards and driving job creation.

“We aim to position Nigeria as a competitive tourism hub alongside Cape Town and Accra by investing in infrastructure, sustainability, and cultural promotion,” Hala concluded.