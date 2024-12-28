Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia @ 66 years, founding Chairman  of APWEN  Warri Chapter  held in Delta 

Presentation of tribute from Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) members to the family, are Engr Beatrice Okeke, Engr. Jane Ayoro, Engr. Laura Uhiara , Engr Nnoli Akpedeye , Engr. Dr.Caroline Oboba, during the Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Agunyenwa Nwokeabia at 66 years Founding Chairman of APWEN Warri Chapter held at Delta State .

Engr. Torere Blessing Orotoma, Warri Chapter member, Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, VC Warri Chapter, Engr. Linda Ebipade Guwo. IPC Warri Chapter, Engr. Dr.Caroline Oboba former Chairman Warri Chapter, Engr. Laura Uhiara Publicity Secretary Warri Chapter, Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye ; Former APWEN, Engr. Beatrice Okeke founding member APWEN national, Engr. Jane Ayoro, Warri Chapter, Engr. Dr. Ifeyinwa Dimson Chairman APWEN Awka Chapter and Engr. Ifeyinwa Muogbo member, Awka Chapter.

Presentation of gift to the chief mourner Mrs. Ada Nwoke daughter of the deceased and her husband, (both middle) members of APWEN in the picture from Left, Engr. Laura Uhiara M, Engr Beatrice Okeke , Engr. Linda Ebipade Guwo , Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, Engr. Dr. Caroline Oboba , Engr. Ifeyinwa Muogbo MNSE, Engr. Ifeyinwa Dimson and Engr. Ororere Blessing.

Memorial walk held in Warri, present are Engr. Adenike O Akinyemi , Engr. Temilade Salako , Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye , Engr. Jane Ayoro, Engr. Rosemary Imhawha MNSE, Engr. Ororere Blessing, Engr. Linda Ebipade Guwo, , Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, Engr. Rita Anota, Engr. Laura Uhiara, Engr. Akpe Akpoteheri MNSE, Chairman NICE Warri Chapter, Engr. Callistus Njoku MNSE IPC NICE Warri Chapter, Joseph Eghwrudje; during Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia at 66 years Founding Chairman of the APWEN Warri Chapter and a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Warri branch, she has been given an award for her impact on the Engineering Profession and also the girl child in STEM, She Porting Scholarship Scheme to the best girl Child in STEM for several Secondary School in Warri Environs, etc the event was held at NSE Secretariat warri- Delta State on 11/12/2024.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2