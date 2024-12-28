December 28, 2024
Trending now

Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia @ 66 years, founding…

Yuletide: Anambra govt to prosecute those burning tyres on tarred roads -Commissioner

Jubilation in Zamfara community as troops neutralise terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli

Winners emerge in 2nd edition of pastor Reuben Wilson foundation debate ,…

Christmas Day Strike: Nigerian Military coordinates airstrike destroys Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in…

FG concerned over post election violence in Mozambique

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia forge stronger Economic ties in landmark visit

NDDC representative flags off construction of Ultra Modern Market in Rivers Community

Vigilantes arrest two suspected hoodlums in Gwagwalada, FCT

Plateau: We apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms, 115 ammunition in 2024-…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia @ 66 years, founding Chairman  of APWEN  Warri Chapter  held in Delta 

by Peter Anayo096

Presentation of tribute from Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  members to the family,  are Engr Beatrice Okeke, Engr. Jane Ayoro, Engr. Laura Uhiara , Engr Nnoli Akpedeye , Engr. Dr.Caroline Oboba, during the Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena  Agunyenwa  Nwokeabia  at  66 years Founding Chairman  of APWEN  Warri Chapter  held at Delta State .

 

Engr. Torere Blessing Orotoma, Warri Chapter member, Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, VC Warri Chapter, Engr. Linda Ebipade Guwo. IPC Warri Chapter, Engr. Dr.Caroline Oboba former Chairman Warri Chapter, Engr. Laura Uhiara Publicity Secretary Warri Chapter, Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye ; Former APWEN, Engr. Beatrice Okeke founding member APWEN national, Engr. Jane Ayoro, Warri Chapter, Engr. Dr. Ifeyinwa Dimson Chairman APWEN Awka Chapter and Engr. Ifeyinwa Muogbo member, Awka Chapter.

Presentation of gift to the chief mourner Mrs. Ada Nwoke daughter of the deceased and her husband,  (both middle) members of APWEN in the picture from Left, Engr. Laura Uhiara M, Engr Beatrice Okeke , Engr. Linda Ebipade Guwo , Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, Engr. Dr. Caroline Oboba , Engr. Ifeyinwa Muogbo MNSE, Engr. Ifeyinwa Dimson and  Engr. Ororere Blessing.

Memorial walk held in Warri, present are Engr. Adenike O Akinyemi , Engr. Temilade Salako , Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye , Engr. Jane Ayoro, Engr. Rosemary Imhawha MNSE, Engr. Ororere Blessing, Engr. Linda Ebipade Guwo, , Engr. Queen Uche Chigbo, Engr. Rita Anota, Engr. Laura Uhiara, Engr. Akpe Akpoteheri MNSE, Chairman NICE Warri Chapter, Engr. Callistus Njoku MNSE IPC NICE Warri Chapter, Joseph Eghwrudje; during Candlelight Service of late Engr (Mrs.) Ozoemena Nwokeabia at  66 years Founding Chairman of the APWEN  Warri Chapter and a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE) Warri branch, she has been given an award for her impact on the Engineering Profession and also the girl child in STEM, She Porting Scholarship Scheme to the best girl Child in STEM for several Secondary School in Warri Environs, etc the event was held at NSE Secretariat warri- Delta State on 11/12/2024.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, Nat’l Open University , nursing school held in Kaduna

Peter Anayo

Investigative hearing members, House Rep. Committee on Public Accounts with Fed. Ministry of Works held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Lord’s  Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held two days Crusade  in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO