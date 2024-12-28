Business mogul empowers 200 indigents with food items, another 35 to receive N5m each

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

In his bid to improve the living condition of the downtrodden in Onitsha and his Awka-Etiti community, Anambra State, a business mogul, Lucky Chinedu Adimike, weekend shared 200 bags of rice and 200 bags of beans to 200 indigent families to assist them in joining others to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and ushering in of new year, 2025.

The business mogul who is known for doing charitable work, disclosed that by third of January next year he will empower 35 indigent youths with N.5million each to start off a profit yielding venture.

Addressing beneficiaries of the empowerment program through his sibling, Rev. Fr. George Adimike, he said that the empowerment Programme which is being run under the platform of ‘Faithspiration Christmas Charity,’ is aimed at improving the welfare of the people especially the downtrodden irrespective of their religious denomination.

According to Father Adimike, “My elder brother, Lucky Chinedu Adimike is happy with what we are doing under Faithspiration platform and told me to bring up, resuscitate Awka Etiti, Awka Etiti is known for helping one another, generosity, but the youths are now going down and he said we should fashion out evangelism that will attract people, using our platform.

“He sponsored the first Faithspiration program we did in Onitsha and he is also sponsoring the one we will do on 3rd January next year in Awka Etiti. Empowering 35 indigents with N.5 million each, he today shared 200 bags of rice and 200 bags of beans to 200 indigent families,” he stated.

He disclosed further that there will be training for the beneficiaries of the half a million Naira empowerment, disclosing that the first program held in Onitsha and Awka Etiti gulped a whopping sum of N50 million.

Contributing, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Catholic church, Awka Etiti, Rev. Fr. Paul Ugochukwu Ihebighi, thanked God for what He is using the philanthropist to do in Awka Etiti revealing that the empowerment of the downtrodden by the benefactor is an annual event.

“On the 19th of this month we concluded the six months special Mariam program in Awka Etiti, which he sponsored with N6million, one million every month, for the promotion of the Catholic faith. He has done that earlier in Onitsha and now it is Awka Etiti’s turn.

“We thank God for a figure like Chinedu Adimike, he pays for hospital bills of 50 patients yearly at Our Lady of Fatima hospital and Maternity, Awka Etiti. He believes in human empowerment. Today 200 families benefited from his benevolence and on 3rd January next year 35 will be empowered.

“This is giving back to society, we were taught in the seminary that what you have belongs to you and others. So I encourage the rich to emulate the philanthropist, Chinedu Adimike for wealth to spread.

In their different remarks, Charles Igwe, Igwe Chinedu Ogbaji and others thanked God for using the philanthropist to improve on their living condition and paid glowing tribute to Rev Fr George Adimike, who they said assisted immensely in the implementation of the empowerment program.

They reminded the beneficiaries of the N.5million for each person that the training they will embark upon is aimed at making judicious use of the fund for a profit yielding project/business and not to be wasted so that they will be self reliant.

