Bombing: Sokoto branch of MURIC tasks Air Force  

The Muslim Rights Concern Sokoto State Chapter is seriously concerned about the bombing of innocent Nigerian citizens in Sokoto which led to the killing of at least 10 law abiding citizens, wounding many and destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The bombing was allegedly carried out by a Nigerian Air Force jet.

While we commend the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force fighting Lakurawa terrorists and bandits, we condemn in the strongest terms the killing of innocent citizens.

We demand that those who carried out the bombing be identified and subjected to legal process. Killing someone even if it is by mistake is a criminal offence in itself liable to punishment particularly for military personnels.

This incident is particularly disturbing as it highlights the ongoing issue of extrajudicial killings of Nigerian citizens through bombing without identifying and court-martialing the culprits.

By way of emphasis, in the provisions of both civil and military laws in Nigeria, it is a criminal offence to kill citizens by mistake. It is alarming that this is not an isolated incident.

It is worthy of mention here that in 2019, Nigerian Air Force officers unjustly killed two innocent citizens at Mabera Area in Sokoto Metropolis and the report of the committee which investigated the murder was neither made public nor communicated to the lawyers of the victims who fully took part during the sittings of the Committee. (https://punchng.com/naf-investigates-personnel-accused-of-murder-in-sokoto/; https://tribuneonlineng.com/the-air-force-killings-in-sokoto/). This lack of transparency and accountability in a democratic society is unacceptable and it is highly condemnable.

We, therefore, demand a serious, sincere and unbiased investigation. The public deserves to know the truth and those responsible must be held accountable for their negligence. An open and transparent investigation with a clear timeline coupled with a guarantee of report of the outcome would help restore trust and ensure justice is served.

The people of Nigeria deserve better and it is time for the government to take concrete actions to protect its citizens’ rights and lives.

For a better society