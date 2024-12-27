Yuletide: Christmas is all about surrendering what we have to God – Bishop Auta

EMMANUEL AWARI , Jalingo

The Bishop of Global Methodist Church Nigeria GMCN, Bishop John Pena Auta has called on Christians to live in peace and love one another.

He stated this in his Christmas sermon to the congregation in Jalingo.

“We are reminded of the miraculous way that God choose to enter into the world.

“This is a strong news that only if you believe in your heart that you will understand.

The Bishop spoke on the topic: The Miracle of the Virgin, took his scriptural readings from the books of Isaiah 7:14, Mathew 1:18 -25, Luke 26:21-38.

“Virgin birth is a demonstration of God to humanity, to redeem us from our sins.

He pointed out that one must be Holy for God to use him, adding that God will not use a person until he is purified.

“God choose to be a man through a woman to show his miracle. He did not come like us in the flesh. God’s faithfulness is fulfilled in the prophecy.

“Many of us are arguing with God, when he says we should go or do, we do not.

“Your situation may be challenging, but accept what and where God directed you. God calls you, trust in Him for He holds our future.

The Clergy pointed out that Christmas day is a reflection of the incredible way God has rescued his people.

“Christmas is all about surrendering what we have to God.

He encouraged believers to avoid actions that might diminish their faith in Jesus Christ.

He also called for continued peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims for the betterment of the nation.

Additionally, Bishop Auta advised the youth to refrain from celebrating the holiday in harmful ways, such as through drug abuse and other social vices.

Speaking, Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa (Rtd), a member of the church and Chairman of the Taraba State Board of Internal Revenue, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the current administration.

According to him, some of the government’s tough policies are intended to benefit the nation in the long run.

He also expressed optimism that conditions would improve in 2025, urging everyone to unite and pray for their leaders rather than resort to insults.

Reports indicated that Christmas was celebrated peacefully across all sixteen local government areas of Taraba State, with security agencies, including the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Taraba State Command, deployed to maintain peace, law, and order during the festivities.

It was another unforgettable day for Christians around the world as they celebrated the birthday of Jesus Christ.

In Taraba State, the Christian community expressed their gratitude to God for allowing them to witness the festivities in peace.

Hundreds were seen in the streets early in the day, heading to various churches to hear the Gospel.

The congregation included men, women, and children, with some mothers bringing newborns on their backs to receive blessings from the clergy, as observed by our reporter.

Following church services in Jalingo, the state capital, many faithful shared their thoughts with our correspondent.

They described this year’s Christmas celebration as a time for sober reflection on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and for appreciating God’s mercies.

Despite the current economic hardships, many felt that the Christmas season brought numerous blessings, providing ample reason to praise the Lord.

They expressed hope that 2025 would bring better circumstances, urging governments at all levels to remember those who elected them.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2