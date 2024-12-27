December 27, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police recover car of kidnapped Anambra lawmaker

by Peter Anayo085

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Ford car belonging to the kidnapped member representing Onitsha North Local Government Area at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Justice Azuka has been recovered by the police.

Azuka was kidnapped on Christmas Eve while on his way home for the Christmas holiday by unknown gunmen.

Th recovery of the car was revealed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement on Thursday.

He said that there has been an ongoing intense operation to rescue the lawmaker since his abduction

The Statement read in part; “The recovery (of his vehicle) followed an intense ongoing operation by Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Division.

“A separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road, and the Commissioner of Police has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member.”

As at the time of filing this report, it is still unclear if his abductors have opened talks with his family for payment of ransom.

 

