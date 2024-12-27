Overheated generator sparks fire, destroys FG’s office in Lagos

…As 10 Deeper Life members survive autocrash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A fire outbreak has engulfed the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Cappa Bus stop, Lagos State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the fire started around midnight on Christmas Day, and as of 4 a.m. on Boxing Day Thursday, December 26, 2024, rescue operations were still ongoing.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), are currently battling to contain the blaze.

Though no casualty has been recorded, the fire has extensively destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Confirming the Incident, the Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu

The PS said, “Upon arrival at 2222hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team from Cappa Base discovered a generator house engulfed by fire.

Information gathered revealed that the fire ignited as a result of overheating of the generator in operation.

He noted, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Agency’s Response Teams revealed the immediate cause of the incident to be overheating from the generator engine.

“About 80% of the generator house was razed by fire.

“Quick intervention of the Agency’s Response Teams curtailed the inferno from spreading to adjoining buildings within the facility.”

In a related development, the Lagos State emergency team has disclosed that no fewer than 10 members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry survived an autocrash around Otedola Bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the state.

Of the 10 survivors rescued by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), three were males while the others were females onboard of the branded bus with number plate MUS-176XC.

Confirming the casualties recorded during the autocrash on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that the victims were promptly attended to by the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Team before being transferred to Trauma Center around the former Toll-gates end of the road with aid of the Agency’s Ambulance and other Ambulances present at the scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at 0650hrs, LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team from Tiger Base Alausa, discovered a branded long bus (name withheld), registration number MUS-176XC, had crashed into a stationary 40ft container truck from behind.

“Investigations conducted by the Agency’s Tiger Response Team revealed that the accident long bus driver lost control of the vehicle on motion and crashed into the stationary truck as a result of brake failure.”

