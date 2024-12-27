On Air Personality, Beccablisse, others counsel schoolgirls in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Dance, musical performances, catwalk, motivational speeches and goodies were all on display at the 2nd Edition of Beccablisse and The Girls – a motivational outreach event put together by On Air Personality, Model and Fashionista – Rebecca Oluwafunmilayo Edun also known as Beccablisse of Naija Fm.

Edun visited her Alma mata, Regan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School in Lagos with some of her celebrity friends, media personalities and an executive to motivate and inspire the Arts students of the institution in SS1, 2 and SS3 classes.

Making her introductory speech as an ex-student of the school, Becca started by cheering up the girls with some of the school’s slogans before introducing her guests.

The first speaker was superstar musician, Harrysong who was welcomed with excitement by the students.

He expressed joy at being with them and his days as a secondary school student. He encouraged the girls to be focused, unafraid and try to discover their purpose in life.

Next to speak was On-Air Personality, Nicole Abebe of the beat FM who told the girls that they might be at a stage in their lives where they would not be sure about what to do next, but that discovering their various gifts and developing an ability to do more than one thing with passion would lead to success.

For Beauty Queen and Miss Grand International, Roseline Bolarinde asked the girls to see themselves and Queens already in their hearts and that they should adopt discipline as a superpower trait that could take them to wherever they want to be in life. She also asked them to avoid distractions and take opportunities that come their way.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Flour Mills Nigeria, Mrs Ogochukwu Eloike emphasized precision and the ability to do things in the right proportion as key attributes of successful people, she also spoke of the importance of identifying who they are and pursuing excellence always.

Musician Treazure, emphasized the importance of education, detailing how she dealt with her initial failures as a young girl in secondary school before rising from it and graduating with a First Class in Physics.

Music curator and radio consultant, Schullzz spoke about her journey in the media industry, her various business enterprises and encouraged the girls to always believe in themselves and never let anyone tell them they couldn’t be whatever they wanted to be. She also asked the students to obey their parents and be of good character.

For the 14th Nigerian Beauty Queen and miss Grand Nigeria 2022, Damilola Bolarinde , it was important advised the girls to think outside the box and to also identify the importance of unconventional career paths.

The host Beccablisse rounded up the various speeches with a talk on the importance of being versatile and learning other skills beyond just academics.

The students, guests and staff of the school were given gifts with various items courtesy of the sponsors Golden Bricks Properties, Flour Mills Nig Plc, Musicians – Reekado Banks and Rudeboy and some goodwill donations from friends and acquaintances of Beccablisse.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2