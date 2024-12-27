Now is time for governance, says Rep member Adamu Gagdi 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam (PKK) Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Adamu Yusuf Gagdi has acknowledged the task before him is to provide good governance to his constituents.

Gagdi, a chairman 10th House of Representative Committee on Navy, said the era of politicking is gone and the people of PKK trusted him with their mandates and he has the obligation to complement such a gesture.

Daily Champion reports that the lawmakers undertook inspections of ongoing constituency projects recently.

It was learnt that Gagdi inspected four projects domiciled in Kanke local government which include; three bedroom apartments for the senior district head of Amper, village head of Shiwer, village head of Chika worth N25 million each.

While assessing the construction of the road network in Gungji, Kanke LGA, the lawmakers earlier announced a N10 million donation for the construction of the laboratory during Kunkyan Development Association (KDA) cultural day celebration in Kanam LGA.

“People often say we are not doing anything, so I feel it is important to expose some of the things we are doing that may not have been publicized in the media. For instance, we have completed and roofed a befitting residence for the late Senior District Head of Amper, a project worth about ₦25 million. We are also constructing and roofing a new palace for the current Senior District Head, with plastering ongoing. Similarly, a palace for the Village Head of Chika is under construction.

“I also came to inspect the Kundiwe Road project. Although it was paused at some point, we will resume construction by January. I am also visiting Gungji to see the road we constructed and to assess the continuation of the project from Gungji to Shiwer and Dungpa. These are just a few of the projects within the Amper District”, Gagdi stated.

The legislature further revealed he had made a lot of intervention in the area of education for his constituents.

According to him, “Before 2023, I invested over ₦300 million in public and private secondary schools across my federal constituency, including missionary and Islamic institutions. I paid for WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, and national Arabic exams for students across the three local governments, as well as the main JAMB registration fee of ₦26,000 per student—not just for data or partial registration as some do.

“Regarding tertiary education, Plateau State now has two federal universities. I take pride in sponsoring the legislation that brought one of these universities to fruition. Additionally, by February, we will flag off the construction of 15 blocks of two classrooms across the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency. This is in addition to the 42 blocks built during my first tenure and the seven completed so far in this second tenure.

“When it comes to education, I don’t boast, but my contributions speak for themselves. From scholarships for students pursuing PhDs and master’s degrees to paying tuition fees, my interventions have consistently focused on improving the quality of education in my constituency. Education is the bedrock of development, and I am committed to it.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2