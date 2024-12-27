Kwara PDP chieftain, Abdulraheem Adisa is dead

A former Kwara State Commissioner and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abdulraheem Adisa is dead.

He died at the age of 91 in the early hours of Thursday according to sources in Ilorin, the state capital.

A loyal member of the Saraki dynasty, Adisa was one-time Editor of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, General Manager of The Herald Newspapers, Commissioner for Information and Chairman of Moro Local Government Area of the state.

He has been buried at the Muslim public cemetery in Ilorin.

