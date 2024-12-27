Kano: I’ll reduce APC’s votes to 15,000 in 2027 -Kwankwaso

.You’re a political wanderer, APC chairman fires back

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has pledged to significantly reduce the votes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State during the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso made the remark while receiving former councillors and senior special advisers who served under the previous administration at his residence in Kano.

The meeting, which also had stakeholders from Tsanyawa Local Government Area in attendance, provided a platform for Kwankwaso to outline his plans for the future.

The former Governor credited the hard work of his team during the 2023 elections, which led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) struggling to secure only 15,000 votes in Kano.

He noted that his party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), achieved this remarkable feat despite being a new political platform and starting its campaign late.

“Now, it’s our turn to diminish APC’s influence. We will work tirelessly to ensure their votes are reduced to less than 15,000 in Kano come 2027,” Kwankwaso said.

He, therefore, called for dedication and grassroots mobilization to solidify the NNPP’s position as a dominant political force in Kano and beyond.

He encouraged his supporters to remain focused on delivering results that would secure the party’s success in future elections.

In its reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has dismissed Kwankwaso’s claims

In a statement on Thursday, Abdullahi Abass, chairman of the state chapter of the party said Kwankwaso’s assertion is laughable and nothing but a mere daydream.

Abass called on Kwankwaso to focus on reclaiming his membership in the NNPP rather than making unfounded claims.

The APC described Kwankwaso as a political refugee clinging to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in a futile attempt to regain relevance.

It warned Kwankwaso that the APC would not allow a repeat of the alleged vote manipulation and allocation that created the impression of NNPP’s influence in Kano State during the 2023 general election.

“Our teeming supporters in the APC have no cause to worry about Kwankwaso, who has been booted out of the NNPP due to his cluelessness and self-centredness. We expect Kwankwaso to keep wondering why he has become a wanderer in the political terrain.

“He ran away from APC because he couldn’t fit into our progressive ideals. His overbloated ego and domineering posture forced him to abandon the PDP, and he has now become a political refugee because the NNPP refused to accommodate him.”

