Gunmen abduct Anglican Cleric, wife, two children in Ondo community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

An Anglican priest, Rev.Canon Olowolagba has been reportedly kidnapped along Ise Akoko- Iboropa Road in Akoko Axis of Ondo state.

The Cleric was seized alongside his two children and Wife.

The gunmen were demanding N10m ransom Canon Olowolagba, a native of Ikaram Akoko who was abducted with his family members has reportedly thrown the community into a pensive mood.

Residents in the town were said to have organized prayer sessions for the release of the cleric.

Efforts to speak with the monarch of Ikaram-Akoko the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu and the Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese Rt Rev Olajide Bada were not possible at press time.

A community leader and the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Akoko Northwest local government, Sheik Basiru Aminu urged the people of Ikaram Akoko to intensify prayers and admonition on the quick release of the four victims who are illustrious sons and daughters of Ikaram Akoko.

Cases of kidnapping have been so rampant in Akoko land in the Northern part of Ondo state bordering Kogi, Edo, Ekiti states and Northern part of the country.

