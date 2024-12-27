35.9 C
Police recover car of kidnapped Anambra lawmaker

Champion Newspapers LTD
Ganduje consoles Gov. Namadi over family loss

by Peter Anayo055

CYRIL  MBAH, Abuja

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi, over the tragic loss of his beloved mother and son.

Ganduje, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, described the incident as an irreplaceable loss not just to the Namadi family but to the entire Jigawa State.

He noted that the deceased persons were pillars of strength in their family and community, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, humility, and service.

In the message, the National Chairman said: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress and the entire party leadership, I extend my deepest sympathies to Governor Umar Namadi, his family, and the people of Jigawa State during this challenging period.

May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the departed eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus and provide solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Dr. Ganduje called on friends, well-wishers, and party members across the nation to pray for the Namadi family while also offering their support and encouragement to them in this trying time.

 

