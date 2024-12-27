Former Osun Deputy Governor emerges new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup has emerged the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Recall that Oba Aromolaran, who was the 48th Owa-Obokun, passed away at the age of 86 after a remarkable reign of over 42 years.

Haastrup, a descendant of Ajimoko Royal Family, who served as Deputy Governor during the administration of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke from January 1992 to November 1993, will be succeeding late Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran as the 49th Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

The Public Relations Officer of Bilaloro ruling house, Issac Haastrup, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, noted that Haastrup defeated nine other candidates in a selection process held at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat, of the State.

The statement partly reads, “Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup of Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House has been elected as the Owa Obokun Ajimoko III and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

“He defeated nine other candidates in a free and fair selection process held at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat along the Ilesa-Oshogbo motorway.

“The kingmakers included six Iwora mefa mamely Obaala, High chief Ibitoye, Ogboni Ipole, Oba Omokehinde Oyeleye, Ogboni Ijebu-jesa, Oba Olufemi Agunsoye ( Elegboro), Ogboni Ibokun, Oba Festus Awogboro, Ogboni Ilesa High Chief Saka Fapohunda, Oba Odo of Ilesa, and seven agba Ijesa , Risawe of Ilesa. High Chief Adefioye Adedeji, Lejoka of Ilesa, High Chief Omoniyi Ojo, Lejofi, High Chief Adebusoye Onigbogi, Arapate of Ilesa, High Chief Oluwagbemiga Fadunsin Igbarool , Loro of Ilesa, High Chief Lekan Folorunso , Odole of Ulesa ,High Chief Bola Orolugbagbe and Mr Abimbola Aluko ( warrant officer representing the Saloro of ilesa whose stool is vacant)

“Announcing the result, the Head of Local Government Administration in Ilesa West Local Government, mrs Felicia Olabimtan said Looja Clement Adesuyi secured highest votes and emerged as the owa Obokun elect.

“She said six of the kingmakers voted, while High Chief Adefioye Adedeji was absent and 7 others were not eligible.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved with immediate effect, the appointments of Prince Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesha land.

Adeleke in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, noted that effect, indicates that the approval of the monarch was ratified and approved during the seating of the Osun State Executive Council Meeting presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday.

Adeleke said: “his choice followed due processes in line with the Chiefs’ law of Osun State 2002( cap 25), enjoined all sons and daughters of the town to co-operate with their new traditional ruler, particularly in allowing peace and unity to take the centre stage.”

