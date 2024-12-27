EFCC arrests Delta accountant-general over alleged diversion of N1.3 trn by Ex- Gov Okowa

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Accountant General of Delta State, Mrs. Joy Enwa.

Enwa’s arrest was part of the commission’s ongoing investigation into the alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion in state funds linked to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The EFCC is investigating the alleged diversion of the 13 percent derivation fund earmarked for oil-rich states, which was said to have been looted by Okowa during his tenure as governor.

The former governor was arrested and detained by the EFCC in November this year for his alleged role in the diversion of the funds.

Okowa was taken into custody at the Port Harcourt division of the anti-graft office.

He was alleged to have used his office as governor to acquire assets up to N1.3 trillion, including shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Company, among other investments in the oil sector.

Investigation into the alleged diversion of the funds is ongoing, with several individuals, including the Accountant General of Delta State, Mrs. Joy Enwa, and one Ekeruche, former director of finance and administration (DFA) and the director of administration, Government House, already arrested and detained for questioning.

