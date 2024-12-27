Akeredolu’s One-Year Exit: Ondo AG raises alarm over Public Assets in Private hands

DAMISI OJO, Akure

One year after the exit of former Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo(SAN) has raised an alarm over the state of public assets.

Ajulo alleged that a significant portion of the State’s assets had been unlawfully transferred into private hands, stressing that this is completely unacceptable.

The Chief Law Officer in the state called for a united stand against the “misappropriation of public resources.”

According to him,“As Attorney General, I must say, this is wrong; we cannot continue on this path, there is an immediate need for transparency and accountability over serious previous allegations about forged signatures used to facilitate dubious transactions before Akeredolu’s death.

” As the Chief Law Officer of the state, I must ensure that Ondo State operates within the framework of our constitution and laws. Our law enforcement and regulatory agencies must be fully accountable.”

Ajulo also expressed concern over attempts to withhold crucial information from Governor Aiyedatiwa, warning that efforts to silence inquiries through blackmail and baseless accusations against the Governor and some of his Commissioners would not be tolerated.

The AG noted the resistance encountered when questions are raised, saying“Some vested interests have resorted to blackmail, alleging that Governor Aiyedatiwa is tarnishing the memory of the late Governor Akeredolu and attacking his nuclear and political family. But how? When? Where?. Some of these individuals have resorted to media attacks.

The Senior Advocate noted that Akeredolu would never have allowed state funds to be exploited like this, calling on those involved in the misappropriation of assets to come forward or face the full force of the law.

However, Ajulo hailed Governor Aiyedatiwa for his good leadership over the past year, noting his pragmatic approach and visionary leadership to lay a solid foundation for advancing infrastructure and upholding the rule of law

He maintained that Aiyedatiwa’s initiatives honour Akeredolu’s legacy, reinforcing a commitment to fairness and justice.

Ajulo proposed a comprehensive audit of State assets, aiming to restore accountability, and due process and ensure that public resources are effectively used for the benefit of all citizens of Ondo State.

