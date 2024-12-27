Aiyedatiwa honours Akeredolu, names new High Court Complex after Ex-Governor

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of justice and the welfare of judicial officers in the state.

At the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the new High Court Complex (Judiciary Village) along Oba Osupa Road in Akure, on Friday, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the project as a historic milestone for Ondo State.

The Governor announced that the mega project will be named after the former Governor of the State, late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, under whose leadership the vision for the project was conceived.

The Governor said: “This is a milestone celebration as we flag off the construction of a New High Court Complex in our dear state. Since the creation of Ondo State in 1976, no attempt has been made to provide a modern edifice for the administration of justice. Today, we are not only making history but also fulfilling a long-standing dream of the judiciary.

“This development is the actualization of the dream and vision of our late leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. It was his desire to provide a state-of-the-art High Court Complex to enhance the workload and welfare of our judiciary. Naming this project the Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Judiciary Complex is a fitting way to immortalize his legacy,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also highlighted the importance of embarking on the project despite financial challenges.

“Let me state with all sense of responsibility that we are embarking on this project at this time not because the state is too buoyant financially but because of our commitment to providing a good working environment with modern facilities that will enhance the welfare of our judicial officers, workers, and people seeking justice, with the overall aim of speeding up the dispensation of justice in Ondo State,” he said.

According to the Governor “This complex will include a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities. It is designed to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice and to speed up the dispensation of justice in Ondo State.”

He further revealed that the 13-hectare project has been awarded to Messrs Westfield Global Construction Company, with a completion timeline of 48 weeks.

Aiyedatiwa appealed for continued support and cooperation from the people of Ondo State, promising to continue to prioritize impactful and purposeful governance.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Olusegun Odusola, lauded the initiative, describing it as a landmark achievement.

“This complex will elevate the judiciary to global standards with modern facilities capable of competing with any judicial system in the world. The governor’s commitment to this project demonstrates his dedication to peace, justice, and the overall development of Ondo State,” Justice Odusola remarked.

Providing a technical overview, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Akinwumi Sowore Esq., detailed the project’s scope: “The Judiciary Village is a hub designed to ensure justice is served in an environment that promotes efficiency. It will house 14 courtrooms, a registry, a library, an exhibition hall, a utility building, and ample parking spaces.”

In his goodwill message, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, praised the Governor’s commitment to advancing the rule of law.

“In just one year, Governor Aiyedatiwa has laid a solid foundation for the growth of Ondo State’s judicial infrastructure. This project is a testament to his promise of accessible justice and his belief in the judiciary as a pillar of democracy,” Ajulo noted.

