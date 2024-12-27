22.7 C
December 27, 2024
2025 'll bring economic stability, says Ganduje

by Peter Anayo0113

.Asks Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration despite widespread economic challenges.
The former Kano State Governor assured citizens that 2025 would bring economic stability and better living conditions.

Ganduje made the appeal in a Christmas message through his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu.
He acknowledged the hardship caused by the government’s reforms, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, but emphasized that these measures are part of a long-term strategy to rebuild the nation’s economy.
The APC leader noted that while insecurity, poverty, and hunger persist, the government’s efforts are beginning to yield results.

He pointed to a decline in cases of banditry and kidnapping as evidence of progress in enhancing national security.

Ganduje also emphasized the administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.
He highlighted Tinubu’s dedication to implementing bold economic reforms aimed at fostering sustainable growth and ensuring the welfare of Nigerians.

The APC chairman used the festive season to call for unity and prayers for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity.

He reiterated the party’s resolve to promote policies that address the nation’s developmental challenges and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

 

 

