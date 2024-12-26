34.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Yuletide : United Methodist Church Dean urges Christians to focus on Hope ,Humility

by Peter Anayo055

EMMANUEL AWARI ,Jalingo

 

The Dean of Cabinet, Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Philip Micah Dopah has congratulated Christians on the 2024 Christmas celebration.

The Clergy who spoke on the theme “The Gift of Hope,” at the UMC Cathedral Mayo Gwoi, Jalingo, emphasized the importance of focusing on the hope, peace, light, and salvation that Jesus brought to mankind.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, let us not forget the true essence of Christmas,” Rev. Dopah said. “Jesus came to bring hope to a world filled with darkness and despair. Let us emulate his humility and selflessness, and strive to be beacons of hope to those around us.”

Rev. Dopah’s message served as a reminder to Christians to reflect on the values of humility, compassion, and kindness that Jesus embodied, and to strive to make a positive impact in their communities.

“As the United Methodist Church family celebrated the birth of Jesus, let us be encouraged to hold unto the hope and promise that we bring and to share with others – he said.

The service featured special songs and ministration from various church groups thereby adding Joy and color to the celebration while members exchanged gifts amongst themselves signifying unity.

 

