Umahi, Sanwo-Olu, Kefas, Mutfwang preach peaceful coexistence, love, religious harmony at Christmas

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja, IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo and DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, the staff of the Ministry and Nigerians on the celebration of Christmas.

Umahi, in a statement he personally signed, said: “On this momentous occasion of Christmas Day celebration, I am heartily and profoundly delighted to felicitate and share with Nigerians the great joy that the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ heralds and the hope of everlasting salvation it brings to mankind.

“Indeed, this Christian festival offers us a memorable opportunity to reflect on the need to renew our attitude to gratitude to God our Maker, through our unflinching love for one another, boundless generosity to our neighbours and selfless service to humanity, which are divine values required to make the world a better place.

“In a moment like this,we are expected to reflect on our personal devotions to the cause of the nation and the gains of fostering stronger bonds and positive memories in our interpersonal relationships.

“Our nation, Nigeria, deserves nothing less than the commitment of love for our country and devotion to the tenets of peace and progress from all citizens. The Renewed Hope administration has made record-breaking marks in improving public service delivery and refixing governance framework that will stimulate economic growth and national development.

“The private sector window is being created, and the enabling infrastructure is taking shape. Our road infrastructure delivery is being enhanced nationwide to support the growth of our economy. All we need is a reciprocation of faith, hope, solidarity, loyalty, and love for our nation.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and its significance to our nationhood, I particularly send my warm greetings to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and I commend him highly for his profound leadership stewardship that is making the desired difference in our development trajectory.

“Let me publicly recognize the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works wĥo have been exceptionally wonderful in driving the Renewed Hope agenda in the works sector. Together, a nation of peace and prosperity shall be achieved.

“Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year to all Nigerians”.

Speaking in similar vein, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with residents of the State, particularly the Christians as they join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking at the Lagos House, Marina on Tuesday during the presentation of a book, titled, “Beyond Rhetorics: Sanwo-Olu’s Unprecedented Strides in Lagos,” which was written in his honour by the Lagos State Governors Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration will do more for Lagos residents next year.

“We wish you all the very best of the season. We say to you that, next year, we will work better, smarter, bigger for the citizens of Lagos,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating LAGOCO for the book, described journalists, particularly those covering the Lagos State Governor’s Office as the “real engine of growth.”

He said: “We want to assure you that we will not disappoint you. We will ensure that the book is available in every nook and cranny of the State and even beyond the State.

“Through its pages, readers will find insights into the governance and leadership principles that guide our administration, as well as the collaborative spirit that drives our vision for a better Lagos.

“I extend my gratitude to LAGOCO for this initiative and to everyone who has contributed to the creation of this book. Together, we will continue to work towards a Lagos that is not only a hub of innovation and opportunity but also a beacon of hope for future generations.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos State Governors Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), Mr. George Okojie, said Governor Sanwo-Olu has endeared himself to the residents through the projects executed in various sectors as captured in the book.

He commended the Governor for sustaining the giant strides being recorded in the development of Lagos State.

The book presentation was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and other cabinet members.

Meanwhile, Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has felicitated with Christian faithful at Christmas, emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence amongst the various faiths in the state.

Governor Kefas, in his Christmas message, urged the citizens to imbibe the lessons of the season, which he said remained that of sacrificial giving and love.

He harped on the need for being one another’s keeper in a very volatile world.

The Governor, gave the message in a statement issue to journalists in Jalingo.

The statement read:

“We must all not forget the significance and the central message of Christmas which is love and sacrificial giving. Now more than ever, these ideals have become very central to our existence.

“The nation, and indeed the world, is going through a lot. We all need to show each other compassion and love even as God loves us.

“The world would be a better place if we all try a little kindness to our neighbors all the time.”

On the need for harmony and tolerance, the governor commended the citizenry for always living together as one.

He noted that God, in His infinite wisdom, created us to be born in different families of different beliefs. He stressed that if God wanted the world to be of one faith, He would have made it so.

“I must applaud the way we in Taraba state have accepted the fact that we can be tolerant towards one another irrespective of our faiths.

“We find strength in this diversity. The plurality has helped us to understand each other better, making us bond well.”

He also urged residents to be security conscious as they go about the festivities, stressing that his government guarantees effective surveillance.

He further wished the state a merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance.

Similarly, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has emphasized that the birth of Jesus Christ remains the ultimate solution for mankind’s redemption from sin and its eternal consequences.

Mutfwang made this declaration during the Christmas Service held at COCIN II Ampang West in Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

He urged believers to seize the Christmas season as an opportunity to reconcile with Christ and embrace the free gift of salvation.

“My prayer is that God will help us recognize the true essence of Christmas. Christmas is not just a time for eating and drinking; it is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which offers salvation and reconnects us with God. God Himself paid the ultimate price because no human effort could save mankind.

“I urge us not to lose sight of the true meaning of this season. If the birth of Jesus does not hold personal significance in your life, then its essence is lost to you. May none of us be found disconnected from Christ,” he stated.

The Governor expressed profound gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their unwavering support since his assumption of office.

He assured them of his administration’s commitment to delivering remarkable transformation in the state.

Highlighting his vision for 2025, Governor Mutfwang described the initiatives already in place as the foundation and springboard for greater development.

He called for peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence among the various communities in Plateau State.

Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Bala Mwolpun, thanked the people for their continuous support and commended the Governor for his exceptional leadership, which has made Plateau residents proud.

He acknowledged the positive impact of Governor Mutfwang’s administration on the state’s economy, healthcare, and education sectors.

In his sermon titled “The Birth of Jesus Christ: Good News to Believers and Bad News to Non-Christians” and drawn from 1 Timothy 1:15, Rev. Peter Mangset, Chairman of the RCC Ampang West, described the birth of Jesus as the cornerstone of salvation for mankind.

Rev. Mangset also lauded Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, which has enhanced the security of lives and property across Plateau State. He expressed gratitude for the ongoing road construction projects and other developmental strides achieved under the Governor’s administration.

