Taraba: NUT Chairman celebrates Gov Agbu Kefas on Christmas

December 26, 2024
by Peter Anayo0135

EMMANUEL AWARI ,Jalingo

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT Taraba State wing, Comrade Nathan Solomon, rejoices with Christians on the Yuletide celebration.

In a Press Statement, Nathan Solomon particularly felicitated the Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, speaker RT Hon John Kizito Bonzena, Members of the legislators, SGS, Members of the Executive Council, and Permanent secretaries.

Others are the Chairman Council of Chiefs, HRH the Aku Uka, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, Chairmen of LGCs, on a peaceful Yuletide celebration.

The Statement encourages Christians to use this season to promote peace and unity as well as extend hands of fellowship to the less privileged in society.

It restates that Christmas is a moment of reflection on the good works of God, peace, and salvation of Mankind, urging Christians to live a Christlike life.

The Chairman Congratulated Tarabans on the peaceful Celebration and wished them a Joyous and Prosperous new year.

 

 

