Police confirm kidnap of Anambra lawmaker, launch manhunt for kidnappers

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Police in Anambra State police have confirmed the abduction of the member representing Onitsha North 1 constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka at about 9 pm on Tuesday night.

Azuka, a chieftain of Labour Party (LP) regained his mandate after a court sacked Mr Douglas Egbuna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) previously announced as the winner of the 2023 election.

A resident of Onitsha, who had earlier announced his abduction under the condition of anonymity, urged the police and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts towards rescuing him.

He lamented that no contact had been established since the lawmaker’s abduction.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command said that efforts were on to rescue the abducted lawmaker.

According to a statement by Ikenga, Azuka was kidnapped on December 24th while on his way home at Ugwunapampa, In-land town, Onitsha.

The statement read in part: “Anambra Police Command has activated Operational plans for the possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers of Mr Justice Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency.

“The report of the sad event reveals that on 24/12/2024 by 9:20 pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, he was abducted by yet unidentified persons. The Command is already working on some clues for possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers. Further development shall be communicated, please.”

According to the Police Spokesman, the state Police Command has activated Operational plans for the possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers.

“We are working on some clues and will communicate further developments”, he stated.

According to Ikenga, ‘The Anambra Police Command has activated operational plans for the possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers”.

Meanwhile, the latest unconfirmed report has it that the lawmaker is feared killed.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2