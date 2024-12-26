23.6 C
Obi doles out cash to Onitsha inmates as Catholic Archbishop fetes them

by Peter Anayo029

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

In the spirit of Christmas, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, Wednesday, presented N500 to each of the inmates at Onitsha Correctional centre in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In the same vein, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, also presented one live cow and slaughtered one for the inmates to celebrate Christmas like others who have their freedom.
Obi who lamented that a large number of inmates who are of productive age are wasting away in the prison, stated that, ‘I feel for young men who are of productive age being wasting away in prison”.

“We will continue to pray for these young men to regain their freedom. We are interested in human capital development and we want them to become reasonable persons in the society,” he disclosed.
In his homily, with the theme, ‘Divine Restoration’, the Archbishop who is the Grand Patron Nigerian Correctional Centre, lamented the spate of crime in the country stating that people who carry out these crimes are in darkness and need to have a change of heart.

“These people who commit these crimes are in darkness, they don’t receive Christ, they make our society ungovernable because of insecurity. Some take pride in crimes,”; he stated.

To the inmates, he told them to be of good behaviour when they come out of prison stating that his aim in celebrating the Christmas with them is for them to feel they belong during this commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Among the items he presented to them included, one live cow, one slaughtered cow, tissue papers, soap, toothpastes, ba rush, cooked rice, satchet water, among others.

Also, a former gubernatorial candidate in the state and Chief Executive Officer, of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, gave the inmates tubers of yam and bags of rice.

 

