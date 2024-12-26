27 C
Lagos
December 26, 2024
Trending now

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter Public lecture, Dinner night held…

Lord’s Chosen holds annual programme in Mgbidi, Imo State Jan. 2-5, 2025

Taraba: NUT Chairman celebrates Gov Agbu Kefas on Christmas

Akeredolu: Ondo APC pays tribute on first memorial anniversary

Yuletide : United Methodist Church Dean urges Christians to focus on Hope…

Nigerian Ambassador to Israel receives first batch of Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem

Badaru condoles Jigawa State Governor on his mother’s passing

Enugu Gov’t, FAAN conduct simulation exercise at Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport, Enugu

Army winning the fight against oil theft, economic saboteurs – COAS

Breaking: Fire guts FG’s office in Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter Public lecture, Dinner night held in Lagos 

by Peter Anayo0115

L-r …Fellow  Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) EngrOpeoluwa Ogungbo; Chairman,  (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; General manager,L agos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Branch , Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Fellow (NICE) Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye, Deputy director, Lagos State Ministry Of Works and Infrastructure.  Engr (Mrs) Williams Oluwatoyin during (NICE) Lagos Chapter Public lecture and Dinner night on ‘ Bridging the Gap  Collaborative strategies for industry and academia to Enhance Employability of Civil Engineering Graduates, held in Lagos on 20./12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

L-r… Member, (NICE) Engr, Olubowale Rotimi; Engr Adekunle Bello; Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; Keynote Speaker, Engr Akinwande Yusuf; Chairman,(APWEN) Lagos Branch, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Fellow (NICE)  Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye.

L-r… Chairman,(APWEN) Lagos Branch, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Keynote Speaker, Engr Akinwande Yusuf; Chairman,  (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni.

L-r… Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; General Manager, Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; received a Plague from Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye.

Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni (middle) with other members in a dancing mood.

Cross Section of newly inducted members of (NICE).

General Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Babatunde Adegoke; General Manager, Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni.

L-r …Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; Former Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter EngrEmeka  Ibeh; presenting a plague to  General Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers   (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Babatunji Adegoke.

L-r… Former Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter EngrEmeka  Ibeh; presenting a plague to  Vice Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Shobowale Idiris Bolaji.

L-r… Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith  Oko-Ukoni; Administrating the Oak of office to the committee members, during (NICE) Lagos Chapter Public lecture and Dinner night on ‘ Bridging the Gap  Collaborative strategies for industry and academia to Enhance Employability of Civil Engineering Graduates, held in Lagos on 20/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Investigative hearing members, House Rep. Committee on Public Accounts with Fed. Ministry of Works held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association, inauguration /induction ceremony, women empowering women held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

APWEN Lagos visits NYSC orientation camp to mentor future of engineering held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO