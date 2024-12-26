Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Lagos Chapter Public lecture, Dinner night held in Lagos 

L-r …Fellow Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Engr. Opeoluwa Ogungbo; Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; General manager,L agos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Branch , Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Fellow (NICE) Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye, Deputy director, Lagos State Ministry Of Works and Infrastructure. Engr (Mrs) Williams Oluwatoyin during (NICE) Lagos Chapter Public lecture and Dinner night on ‘ Bridging the Gap Collaborative strategies for industry and academia to Enhance Employability of Civil Engineering Graduates, held in Lagos on 20./12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Member, (NICE) Engr, Olubowale Rotimi; Engr Adekunle Bello; Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; Keynote Speaker, Engr Akinwande Yusuf; Chairman,(APWEN) Lagos Branch, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Fellow (NICE) Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye.

L-r… Chairman,(APWEN) Lagos Branch, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Keynote Speaker, Engr Akinwande Yusuf; Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni.

L-r… Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; General Manager, Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; received a Plague from Engr Jonathan Taiwo Adegboye.

Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni (middle) with other members in a dancing mood.

Cross Section of newly inducted members of (NICE).

General Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Babatunde Adegoke; General Manager, Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni.

L-r …Chairman, (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; Former Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka Ibeh; presenting a plague to General Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Babatunji Adegoke.

L-r… Former Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr. Emeka Ibeh; presenting a plague to Vice Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter Engr Shobowale Idiris Bolaji.

L-r… Chairman (NICE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Faith Oko-Ukoni; Administrating the Oak of office to the committee members, during (NICE) Lagos Chapter Public lecture and Dinner night on ‘ Bridging the Gap Collaborative strategies for industry and academia to Enhance Employability of Civil Engineering Graduates, held in Lagos on 20/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

