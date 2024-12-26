Nigerian Ambassador to Israel receives first batch of Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The first batch of Christian pilgrims to Israel for the 2024 NCPC Main pilgrimage exercise arrived in Jerusalem on 25th December, following their successful crossing through the Allenby Jordan border.

According to the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that on their arrival at the border post the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs Nonyelum Afoekelu presented a bouquet to the Federal Commissioner representing South West on the Board of NCPC, Hon Mrs Omowunmi Ogunlola.

She described the arrival of the first batch of Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem as a thing of joy and was excited over it.

She said for over one year they have been praying for a ceasefire between Israel and the militant groups and this has just been achieved.

Amb Afoekelu was particularly delighted that the Nigerian pilgrims arrived in Jerusalem on Christmas day, the day the world celebrates the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

She said Nigeria needs the prayers of the pilgrims at a time like this. According to her, ” as you visit various holy sites such as the church of Annunciation, the Wailing Wall, pray for Nigeria and for yourselves and the Lord will grant you all the intentions of your heart”.

She affirmed that President Bola Tinubu has good intentions for Nigeria and should be supported in their prayers as well as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking, the Federal Commissioner representing South West on the Board of NCPC, Hon Mrs Omowunmi Ogunlola thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating the enabling environment for Pilgrimage to thrive.

She described her experience as a worthwhile one, ” we have been enjoying the Pilgrimage so far, it has been a worthwhile experience since the arrival of the pilgrims in Amman, Jordan on 23rd December where we visited some important holy sites and we arrived in Jerusalem today to continue with our pilgrimage activities.’

She urged the pilgrims to conduct themselves in a respectful manner. Thus she admonished them to be good Ambassadors of Nigeria and should uphold Nigeria in prayer as they pray in the holy sites.

The Federal Commissioner representing South East, Hon Chief Clement Nweke and his counterpart for South-South, Prince Weli Wosu are part of the leaders of the delegation of the first batch of Christian pilgrims who arrived in Jerusalem safely in grand style.

The first batch of Christian pilgrims was made up of mainly Lagos pilgrims and were given a very warm reception at the hotel in Jerusalem.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2