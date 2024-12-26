Lord’s Chosen holds annual programme in Mgbidi, Imo State Jan. 2-5, 2025

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The annual Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries’ Holy Ghost-inspired four-day power-packed programe will hold on Thursday 2nd, Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th, and Sunday 5th January, 2025 at Chosen International Secondary School, Along Oguta Rd, Mgbidi, Imo State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Church, Pastor Louis Chidi, who said the theme of this year’s programme was ‘WHAT GOD HAS DETERMINED SHALL BE DONE’.

According to Pastor Chidi, the programme, which starts at 6am daily, is designed to create a spiritual stronghold that will help everyone overcome the challenges of the New Year and receive the fullness of God’s blessings for the year’s exploits.

“It is clear that the world is facing crises that have created a sense of despondency among the people. Consequently, the future seems so bleak that human efforts across nations seem helpless in ensuring the security we seek. Thus, God has inspired this theme to remind us that our wellbeing and security rely not on human ability, but on what He has predetermined.

“What happens to us is the fulfillment of God’s determined purpose, as He alone knows the future, and the ultimate outcome. This year’s program will help participants recognize God as the true determinant of our destiny.

“Although our lives are troubled during these times, however, we must understand that God is not caught off guard; it is still whatever He determines that shall be done. When Jesus found Himself in the midst of a raging storm, He simply said, “Peace! Be still.” The wind ceased, and there was a great calm. There is no wind or trouble that our Lord Jesus Christ can command to “Be still,” and it will not. If the challenges persist, it means He has a purpose for them.

“In this programme, it does not matter the circumstances of your challenges, how long you have been in that situation, or who is behind your predicaments. Our assurance is that God has set aside these four days to prepare you for the New Year so that it shall be well with you. During the event, God Almighty will demonstrate His power to deliver people from all afflictions in a way never witnessed before“, he said.

Pastor Chidi also said the programme, which would be presided over by the renowned revival evangelist Pastor Lazarus Muoka, would witness the wonderful moves of God in a dimension never seen before.

“There shall be salvation, Holy Ghost baptism, and deliverance from spiritual limitations, demonic possession, barrenness, and intellectual and financial struggles. As the cleric leads the congregation to God through prayer and sermons, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his messages will break every yoke of the enemy. We expect an unprecedented crowd, based on the turnout witnessed at the last event“, he added.

He further said the ministry has arranged free transportation to convey participants to the venue from any location within Anambra and Imo States, stating that most importantly; provisions have been made for digital security measures to address any breaches of order.

The P.R.O further said the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, called on everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to meet the God of all sovereignty, who determines the outcomes of every situation. ‘For God has chosen these days to spiritually empower you to achieve your desires in the New Year’, he stated.

Chidi also said; ‘By this programme, God extends His hand of mercy to you, assuring you that everything you need for the year is availed prepared within this event. You cannot afford to miss it! Come and receive the enduring grace that will propel all your endeavours this year. Experience the power of God in a new dimension and be blessed’.

