Lagos Public Works Corporation fixed 459 roads in 2024 – GM

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation disclosed it carried out various forms of intervention on over 459 roads across the state in 2024.

This was stated by the corporation’s General Manager, Tokunbo Ajanaku, while speaking recently on the activities of the agency.

According to him, the corporation has remained committed to fulfilling its mandate of ensuring that Lagos roads remain motorable and her drainages are in good condition all-year round as a critical element of the transportation and traffic management leg of the THEMES+ agenda under the leadership of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He said the corporation has utilized the huge investment of the government to enhance the free movement of persons and goods by working on 459 roads across the state, using various forms of intervention, ranging from full rehabilitation to sectional rehabilitation, routine maintenance and palliative work.

Ajanaku also noted that this would not have been possible without the support and purpose-driven supervisory role of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola.

He said further that the corporation has consolidated its all-year-round approach to road maintenance and rehabilitation by carrying out its operations with the use of various maintenance materials which include asphalt premix, interlocking paving stones, cold mix asphalt, boulders, crushed stones as well as lean concrete, all in an attempt to manage the impact of weather condition and other environmental challenges associated with road maintenance operations.

While breaking down the figure, Ajanaku noted that the 459 roads worked on featured various degrees of work such as full rehabilitation, sectional rehabilitation, routine maintenance and palliative work.

He said, “Out of the total number, 316 roads were completed while work is ongoing on 143 roads. In other to ensure that drainage facilities are able to provide the necessary support for road infrastructure through proper flow of water, the corporation also carried out desilting of 433km of drains and carried out repairs on 0.96 kilometres of drainages.”

On the spread of the corporation’s operations, the General manager said, “We have maintained the tradition of covering all the 57 local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state in order to make the impact of the Corporation felt across the board.”

