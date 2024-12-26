INTERPOL declares 14 Nigerian nationals wanted for human, drug trafficking

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has issued Red Notices for 14 Nigerian nationals accused of crimes including human trafficking, drug trafficking, robbery, cheating, and forgery.

These notices were published on the INTERPOL website, with the suspects wanted by various countries for alleged criminal activities.

The individuals named in the notices are Felix Omoregie, Jessica Edosomwan, Uche Egbue, Jude Uzoma, Chinedu Ezeunara, Benedict Okoro, Ikechukwu Obidiozor, and Alachi Stanley.

Others include Buhari Salif, Timloh Nkem, Austine Costa, Okromi Festus, Akachi Vitus, and Mary Eze.

Details of alleged offences according to the Red Notices: Felix Omoregie is wanted by Belgian authorities for leading a criminal organisation involved in exploiting minors for prostitution.

His charges include human trafficking and organising sexual exploitation.

Jessica Edosomwan is sought by French authorities for trafficking multiple victims and laundering the proceeds of crimes.

Uche Egbue, Jude Uzoma, and Chinedu Ezeunara are wanted in Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay, respectively, for alleged drug trafficking. Benedict Okoro is accused of participating in organised crime and is wanted by Nicaraguan authorities.

Three suspects – Ikechukwu Obidiozor, Akachi Vitus, and Alachi Stanley – are wanted by Angola for alleged kidnapping, robbery, and illegal possession of firearms.

Also, Mary Eze is sought by Denmark for alleged human trafficking.

Bouhari Salif is wanted by China for drug smuggling. Timloh Nkem is wanted by Canada for sexual assault and violating conditions of recognisance.

Austine Costa and Okromi Festus are wanted in India for alleged forgery, conspiracy, and cheating offences.

However, INTERPOL emphasised that a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant but a request for law enforcement agencies globally to locate and provisionally arrest the suspects pending extradition or other legal processes.

It said: “A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action”.

A statement from INTERPOL read: “The individuals are wanted by the requesting member country or international tribunal. Member countries apply their laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.”

INTERPOL has urged anyone with information on the suspects to report to their local police authorities.

