Hardship : Nigerians tired of FG, not sure of three square meals -Anglican Bishop

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, the Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, said Wednesday that Nigerians are fed up with the present administration due to the hunger now biting hard adding that a family cannot eat three square meals in a day anymore.

He lamented that people had never had it so bad in the nation’s history.

He said due to the current economic hardship in the country, “Many people are now being discouraged and disillusioned up to the point of losing hope in themselves and in the system”.

Bishop Nwokolo, who emotionally identified with the economic plight of most Nigerians in the Christmas Message he sent to the nation in Onitsha on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, was worried that it was often very difficult for some people to eat good, normal meals a day.

According to him, majority of Nigerians today find it difficult to pay their bills or even to purchase essential daily needs for themselves and their family members.

Although Bishop Nwokolo remarked that the present economic hardship was a global phenomenon, he explained that the Nigerian experience was much more bitting.

“Here in Nigeria today, for instance, most families find it very difficult to get what to eat and also to get good medical care”.

The prelate, however, admonished Nigerians not to despair any more, adding that irrespective of what the entire population of the country was passing through, all hope was not yet lost.

He assured, “One cheering news is that the Lord who we serve, gives hope and succour because He is the Lord who does not change. Other things may change; He does not change. He gives hope and brings good news. He revives the soul.

“Today what we need in Nigeria and elsewhere is to trust and rely on God, He will surely provide for us, give us peace, console us and above all, He will revive us.

“We, therefore, urge you to use this Christmas period to recognise the omnipotence of God. Whenever you wake up, look up to Him; He will provide for you. He has promised never to leave or forsake any one of us who has hope in Him.

“So, we wish every Nigerian a hopeful, priceless and peaceful celebration of Christmas this year, 2024”.

