December 26, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Gov. Sanwo-Olu, First Lady attends Chrismas Service at Cathedral Church of Christ Marine , in Lagos 

by Peter Anayo0124

L-r… Chairman Chicason  Group of companies, Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor; his wife Engr Mrs . Favour Chika Okafor; The Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi his wife  Mrs. Modupe; Lagos State Governor,  Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana  Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; during the Christmas Service held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina  Lagos. On 25/12/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Provost, Cathedral  Church of Christ, Marina Lagos. Very Revd. Bola Ojefeitimi; Chairman Chicason  Group of companies, Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor; his wife Engr Mrs. Favour Chika Okafor; Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi his wife  Mrs. Modupe; Lagos State Governor,  Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana  Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; during the Christmas Service held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina  Lagos.

Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos Very Revd. Bola Ojefeitimi; Deputy Registrar, Barrister Joy Ebeledike; Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi; Legal Secretary, Cathedral Church, Barr. Tolulope Orhiwerei and others.

L-r…Provost, Cathedral   Church of Christ, Marina   Lagos, Very Revd. Bola Ojefeitimi;  his wife Mrs. Adefolakemi; Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) –The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi his wife  Mrs. Modupe.

L-r …Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Deputy Registrar, Barrister Joy Ebeledike ; Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi wife Mrs. Modupe; Legal Secretary, Cathedral Church, Barr. Tolulope Orhiwerei, Assistant Diocesan Registrar, Mr. Gbenga Bello.

Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi wife  Mrs. Modupe (middle) poses with the Choristers, during the Christmas Service held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina  Lagos. On 25/12/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

