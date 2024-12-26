Five passengers escape death in autocrash on Mile 2 –Badagry Expressway

December 26, 2024
by Peter Anayo0120

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Five passengers narrowly escaped death on Wednesday during an autocrash involving an LT and a T4 commercial bus at Iyana-Era, inward Agbara, along the Mile 2-Badagry Expressway area of Lagos State.
Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq disclosed this in a release on Wednesday.

According to findings, the T4 commercial bus, bearing registration number LSD 668 YE, was traveling at an excessive speed toward Agbara when its braking system failed.

This mechanical malfunction led to a rear-end collision with an LT commercial bus (BDG 728 YE), which was stationary while loading passengers at Iyana-Iba bus stop.

“In a demonstration of rapid response, LASTMA officials successfully rescued five severely injured passengers—three males and two females.
The injured individuals were promptly transported to Eva-Life Hospital, situated at Pako near Iyana-Era, for immediate medical attention.

Security operatives from the Ijanikin Police Division provided critical support throughout the rescue operation, ensuring the safety of all involved and maintaining order at the accident site.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has conveyed his profound sympathies to the injured passengers and extended his best wishes for their swift and complete recovery.

He further reiterated the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system, urging all drivers to conduct thorough checks before embarking on journeys within or outside Lagos State.
For any traffic-related concerns, the public is encouraged to contact LASTMA through its toll-free hotline: 080000527862.

 

