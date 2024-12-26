Enugu Gov’t, FAAN conduct simulation exercise at Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport, Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

Following the emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases in the country, the Enugu State Government in collaboration with The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has conducted a simulation exercise at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

This was even as the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, expressed the state government’s readiness to prevent and combat any outbreak of infectious disease in order to ensure hitch-free yuletide celebrations in the state.

The simulation exercise, which was held at the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB) premises, involved FAAN workers and other health-related agencies operating at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

In a reassuring remark, the health commissioner said the simulation exercise was aimed at demonstrating the state’s commitment to enhancing its preparedness for public health emergencies, particularly in high-risk areas like airports.

“Enugu State stands the risk of infectious diseases’ outbreak due to the international airport that serves as entry point for people coming into South East states for the yuletide celebrations, hence the need to sensitize airport workers to step up to their responsibilities and ensure that every passenger coming into the state is well examined to keep the state safe,” he added.

Also speaking, the Regional Airport Manager, South East Airports, Mr Hillary Umunna, represented by the Head of Operations, FAAN, Mrs. Udenze Onyeka, maintained that airport workers will continue to work in synergy with Enugu State Ministry of Health to prevent an outbreak of infectious diseases especially now that people were traveling to the region for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

The state epidemiologist, Dr. Okechukwu Ogbodo, in an overview outbreak stimulation, stressed that the exercise was necessary to prepare the minds of airport workers to step up to their responsibilities to ensure no infectious disease penetrates the state.

While giving them tips on how to carry out their functions, he told them that airport workers are in a position to identify suspected cases, keep accurate data in situations of identified cases, adding that diseases such as mpox and covid-19 spread easily and faster, and should be carefully monitored.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2