Enugu: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu supports 250 elderly persons with N50m

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, has supported 250 elderly persons in Enugu State with the sum of N50 million.

This was part of her pet project, The Renewed Hope Initiative’s Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), which held on Tuesday at the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB) Hall at Independence Layout, Enugu.

The programme, themed “Total Wellness: Happy, Healthy, and Prosperous Lifestyle,” aimed to promote the well-being and dignity of elderly citizens aged 65 and above.

In her remarks, represented by Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, the Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emphasized the importance of prioritizing health, urging the elderly to “eat well, stay hydrated, do little exercise, and spend quality time with loved ones.”

She also encouraged them to “take care of their mental health, engage in activities that bring them joy, and stay connected with family and friends.”

She further stated, “As we age, our needs change, but our desire for dignity, respect, and compassion remains constant. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our elderly citizens live their golden years with joy, comfort, and fulfillment.”

A total of 250 elderly persons from across the state benefited from the initiative, receiving N200,000.

Mrs Mbah also announced that the government of Enugu state, under the leadership of Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Governor, Enugu State would support this program in the state with an additional N50million to underscore the value and significance of the elderly support programme under the renewed hope initiative by providing additional support to expand the number of beneficiaries.

The wife of the governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah who also distributed bags of rice to the beneficiaries, expressed her appreciation to Senator Tinubu for initiating the RHIESS programme.

She also commended Senator Tinubu, RHIESS coordinators, and partners for their efforts in making the initiative a success.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including the wife of the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Adaeze Ossai; the Wife of the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs. Chinyere Ugwu; the Honorable Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Ngozi Enih; the Deputy Minority Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly, represented by Hon. Mrs. Chukwu Gladys; the ALGON Chairperson, Mrs. Rita Edeh; and the wives of all the chairpersons from the local government areas.

The programme featured a comprehensive medical outreach, including free eye checks, vitals check and monitoring, free malaria testing, diagnosis of common ailments, and free drugs for treatment. The beneficiaries were also treated to a day of entertainment, food, and celebration.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2