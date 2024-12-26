Breaking: Fire guts FG’s office in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Fire outbreak has engulfed the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Cappa Bus stop, Lagos State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the fire started around midnight on Christmas Day, and as of 4 a.m. on Boxing Day Thursday, December 26, 2024, rescue operations were still ongoing.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), are battling to contain the blaze.

Though no casualty has been recorded, the fire has extensively destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Details later…

