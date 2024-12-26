Badaru condoles Jigawa State Governor on his mother’s passing

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Honorable Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, CON, mni, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar A. Namadi, on the passing on to eternity of his beloved mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, who departed this life on December 25, 2024.

In a statement issued today by the PA Media & Publicity, Mati Ali, stated that the Minister expressed his deep sorrow at the news, stating, “I was profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, the cherished mother of the Governor of Jigawa State.”

The Minister conveyed his deepest sympathies to Governor Namadi, his family, and the people of Jigawa State during this challenging time, describing the loss as a significant tragedy.

He prayed for the eternal repose of Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar’s soul and asked Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus. Furthermore, he sought divine strength and comfort for the grieving family and the Jigawa community.

