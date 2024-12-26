Army winning the fight against oil theft, economic saboteurs – COAS

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army has boasted that the military is winning the war against crude oil theft and economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede stated this in Port Harcourt during the 2024 Christmas Luncheon with the frontline troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Wednesday.

The Chief of Army Staff who was represented at the event by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, Major General Kevin Aligbe, said the increase in oil production in the country was a clear testament that the military is making enough efforts and is winning the war against pipeline vandalism and economic saboteurs.

Oluyede who disclosed that the Christmas Luncheon was organised to appreciate the commitments and sacrifices of the frontline troops of the 6 Division in combating oil theft in the region, said their resilience have contributed immensely to a significant increase in the nation’s revenue generation.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support and strategic guidance to the army and other security agencies in the country.

He said, “The work we have done underscores the importance the government attaches to the need to ensure that income of the government continues to flow in.

“In a couple of months back we were probably producing less than 1.4m barrels per day but now we are a little above 1.8m barrels per day which is a significant increase and it bears testament to the efforts the troops are making.

“The army will ever remain committed and focused on winning all land battles in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, protect our national interest and accomplish other tasks.

“Since they have raised the bar to that level, they will take it to the next level and we are winning the war on that.”

The Army Chief, while commending the troops and other military personnel for the achievements, urged them to be apolitical and remain focused, disciplined, patriotic and loyal to constituted authorities, and also ensure full commitment to achieving their constitutional responsibilities in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking further, Lieutenant General Oluyede said his administration will in 2025 give prior attention to the welfare of officers and soldiers, including families of departed and injured soldiers.

He said, “I urge you to maintain the spirit of patriotism and continue to give your best in discharging your assigned duties and responsibilities. It behoves every Nigerian Army personnel to remain apolitical and subordinated to civil authority.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, let us use the opportunity to remember and pray for the repose of the souls of our departed gallant colleagues who paid the supreme prize in the course of defending their Fatherland, including the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja CFR. Our hearts and thoughts are always with their families.

“As we step into the New Year, let me reiterate that the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including those of our departed and injured colleagues, will remain my top priority. Be rest assured that all issues to foster professionalism and combat-readiness of the Nigerian Army will be up-scaled under my leadership,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, however, used the medium to solicited improved cooperation and collaboration with Community leaders and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to keep winning the fight against illegal bunkering activities and crude oil theft in the region.

“To achieve exactly what we want, we need the cooperation of the people of the Niger Delta across the various creeks where we have the pipelines,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdulssalam commended the troops for their sacrifices in the last year which he acknowledged had been very challenging for the Division following the activities of oil thieves, pipeline vandals and other criminals attempting to thwart the achievement recorded by the division.

He said the division carried out a number of non-kinetic programmes, which had galvanised public support for military operations against criminal elements in the zone.

He said the division would roll out more programmes particularly in the areas of health and education adding that the Chief of Army Staff special intervention projects that took place across the division have further placed the Nigerian Army in a positive light.

He expressed the gratitude of the division to Chief of Army Staff visionary leadership adding that his interventions contributed to the achievements of the division in the last one year.

He said: “I am happy to say that your hard work and resilience has resulted in significant achievements so far recorded. I commend you for your sterling performances in various ongoing operations to maintain security, peace, socioeconomic and political stability in the South-South geopolitical zones and the entire country.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, commended the army for maintaining professionalism in the discharge of their duties and hailed their contributions to the peace and security in the state and country, as well as their commitment in securing critical national assets in the state.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo also commended the GOC and the military in the state for sustaining a robust relationship with the state government.

He said, “The security agencies, the military in particular and indeed the Nigerian army specifically are doing wonderful jobs in Rivers State.

“We must underscore the fact that your presence here, your hard work, discipline is what is enabling us in this state to have the peace and security we are having in this state now.

“The Governor has always asked for a professional Military that will serve the purpose for which the Nigerian Army is established. And I must say that the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Garrison Commander, officers and men are living up to that expectation in Rivers State.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2