Army Chief celebrates Christmas with troops in Maiduguri

.Charges them to intensify efforts to restore normalcy

in Northeast

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

As Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, the Chief of Army staff (COAS), Lt Gen.Olufemi Oluyede has charged troops of Operations Hadin Kai to intensify efforts to restore complete normalcy, boost agricultural and socio-economic activities in the Northeast.

Speaking at the 2024 COAS Celebrates Luncheon with the troops of Operations Hadin Kai at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Wednesday, General Oluyede said “in similar vein, I charge you in the North East , North Central, North West to ensure unhindered agricultural activities, mineral exploration and other economic activities to take place to boost our revenue for the government to have resources to give our people a better life in line with my command philosophy,”.

He said “In about a week we will begin a new year again, 2025, all hands must be on deck for the complete defeat of our nation’s adversaries. We must not relent in our efforts to create an enabling environment for peace and prosperity in our beloved country.

“We shall in the coming years, consolidate on the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards befitting a well motivated and combat ready Force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibility within a joint and multi-agency environment, he said.

According to him, “I am committed to all ongoing viable schemes and institute additional ones to make you proud of your chosen profession, remain committed to duty.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ this Christmas season, I charge you all to renew your commitment to lessons of the season by showing love, hope, healing and renewed strength with common facts.

“I am here in Maiduguri, I also have my representatives presiding over similar lunches with our troops in other theaters across the country.. The Christmas season gives us the opportunity to celebrate individually and collectively and the opportunity to sit back and count our gains and losses and irrespective of our experience in the year 2024, we give thanks to God Almighty for life, the year 2025 will be eventful and rewarding for us in the Army.

“We all made significant contributions to our collective efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and other violent groups that seek to undermine the unity, peace and security of our dear beloved country. I commend your commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country. We all made our little success indexes across our economy possible”, he added.

He further explained that ” you sacrificed good family time, personal pleasure and in some cases wounded, as you can see with some of our colleagues seated there, some even paid a supreme price for our collective peace and unity as a people.”

He said he was in Port Harcourt yesterday and made a similar charge to the troops in the Niger Delta region and urged them to redouble their efforts toward ensuring a significant boost in oil exploration and production.

He also conveyed the commendation of President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to the troops for their sacrifices and commitment to keep Nigeria safe and secure.

Earlier in his welcome address,”the Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major Gen. Wahidi Shuabu said “we remain resolute to the restoration of normalcy back to the Northeast region and assured of our continued dedication and commitment to the restoration of complete peace.”

He assured the Army Chief that the troops were motivated and dedicated to restoring peace in the region.

“For us in the theater, we remain steadfast in our resolve to restore normalcy to the Northeast region. I am pleased to assure you sir, that our troops are highly motivated and committed to achieving the overall objective of the mandate of the Joint Task Force which has remained to facilitate the restoration of normalcy to the Northeast region to facilitate socio-economic activities thrive”.

He commended President Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, COAS, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Borno state government for their support of the theater.

